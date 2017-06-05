By almost any measure, Better Call Saul has been a success for AMC: critically-acclaimed, a good ratings performer, and so beloved by Breaking Bad fandom that some viewers actually prefer it to the parent show.
As the show’s third season nears a close (the eighth episode airs tonight at 10; look for my review of it at 11:07), a fourth season has yet to be ordered, which has some fans wondering if they should be concerned. Everything I’ve heard suggests it’s just a matter of crossing various t’s and dotting various i’s — again, Saul is both a successful show and an important one for the AMC brand, given the link back to Breaking Bad — and also of AMC and Sony deciding whether they want to do a multi-season renewal or keep going year-to-year.
During a lunch interview today with Saul co-creator Peter Gould and actor Michael McKean (look for the full transcript sometime in the next week), Gould casually referred several times to bringing the writers room back together shortly to begin prep on the next season, and did not come across as a man sweating renewal. Still, at the tail end of our conversation — after we had discussed Gould’s surprise at how long they’ve wound up spending on the Jimmy McGill incarnation of their title character — I asked him how much longer he saw the series going, and also if there was any real reason to worry that these next three episodes might be it.
Having done three years of it, do you have a better sense of how much life is left in the version of the story you want to tell?
Yes. The writers room has been closed for quite a while now. We all had lunch together just a couple of weeks ago, and that was one of the main questions we were asking ourselves: How much story is there? I think we’re getting a better idea. I will say I think this show has a definitely limit to it. It’s a story with a beginning and a middle and a definite end. I have to say, I would rather have it end too soon than go on too long. It’s the old showbiz adage: “Leave them wanting more.” I would rather have people wish there had been more seasons than them going, “Oh, is that still on?”
Another 2 seasons. 6 in total if they stretch.
S3 is the first season where I’ve sort of, kind of, maybe thought they were starting to use up their creative ideas. Facts: Most of our current players are still living and well when BB arrives, save for Hector and his future bell. Those who do not appear in BB- Kim, Chuck, Howard, anyone else in Jimmy’s civil life- are really the only mystery as to their fates. And its unlikely the BCS people would be so devilish as to make them victims of the criminal world.
So then, where does the show go from here in S4?
I was hoping for a firmer number from Peter, still the indication that they’d rather end sooner (which I believe is almost exactly the same, word for word, to what Gilligan said before and during Breaking Bad final season) makes me think that 5 is the number they’re eying, and I’d be fine with that, BCS definitely doesn’t seem a story that needs more than 50 episodes to tell its side of things.
Actually with all these delay, regarding the actual renewal, I had been wondering if AMC wasn’t thinking about giving the show an end-date already, however in the future that might be, but since Peter seems to be more on the guessing side of it in this interview, I think that’s not case. Not yet anyway.
Also, lol at the comment at the end about the series ending with S3, they definitely have a cliffhanger in the oven.
Yes. Two more 10 episode seasons and then on to “Better Call Gene”.
Two more seasons sounds fair and not greedy. But it definitely felt like the Fring operation had been going for a while when Walter finally became involved.