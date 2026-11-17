Before Kashus Culpepper performed “Til The Sun Goes Down,” at UPROXX’s FYI Studios for Honda Stage, he had to get the look right, which is why he linked up with stylist Janáe Roubleau.

Roubleau is a seasoned Los Angeles stylist and costume designer, and she’s been dressing with purpose for a minute. “I discovered my love for styling when I was younger. I was very intentional about my fits every single day,” she says. “When I left the house, I genuinely believed how you dress is how you want to be addressed.”

For Culpepper, handing that control to someone else wasn’t easy. “Giving over my styling to Janáe is just so vulnerable. It’s almost like when you’re writing a song and you’re collaborating,” he says.

Roubleau took a playful approach, drawing heavily on 1960s film and music icons. She kept Culpepper’s signature bandana in the mix to make sure he still looked fresh, and she pushed him to wear more jewelry.

The result plays perfectly into the song. “The styling that we went for does give off the confidence that I’ve moved on and you’re going to be okay, but not really too great after the sun goes down,” Culpepper says. That harmony between the look, the stage, and Culpepper’s own lyrics makes this collaboration one you have to see.

Watch Roubleau’s exclusive BTS footage above, and see Culpepper’s full Honda Stage performance here.

About Honda Stage

Honda Stage is the brand’s flagship platform for music, culture, and emerging talent. Building on Honda’s deep foundation of celebrating breakthrough artists and their journeys of discovery as they pursue their dreams, Honda Stage offers exclusive content and live experiences where fans can delve deeper into what inspires these artists. From breakout moments to unique expressions of fashion, dance and music culture, Honda Stage showcases their creativity, passion, and drive to make it big.