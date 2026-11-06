Watch Photographer Paul Carter Bring On Set Imagination To Kashus Culpepper’s Cover Shoot For Honda Stage

Presented By
Honda

When Kashus Culpepper brought “Til The Sun Goes Down” to UPROXX’s FYI Studios for Honda Stage, photographer Paul Carter shot the accompanying cover, chasing a look powerful enough to make a statement.

Carter’s background makes him the perfect fit for Culpepper. Both came up through live music: Culpepper in honky-tonks and dive bars, and Carter at music festivals and live gigs, shooting everyone from Björk to Eminem. “I fell in love with photography going to concerts… pushed my way to the front and that just got me slowly into shooting portraits of musicians,” Carter says.

Kashus Culpepper is exactly the kind of artist Carter loves working with. “It is very joyful when an artist, especially coming up, trusts you,” he says. “I enjoy the dance of shooting… We plan as much as you can, but a lot of times it isn’t what you initially thought, and that’s the imagination part. I’m wanting a bit of chaos in it.”

Watch Carter’s exclusive BTS footage above, and see Culpepper’s full Honda Stage performance here.

About Honda Stage

Honda Stage is the brand’s flagship platform for music, culture, and emerging talent. Building on Honda’s deep foundation of celebrating breakthrough artists and their journeys of discovery as they pursue their dreams, Honda Stage offers exclusive content and live experiences where fans can delve deeper into what inspires these artists. From breakout moments to unique expressions of fashion, dance and music culture, Honda Stage showcases their creativity, passion, and drive to make it big.

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