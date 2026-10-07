Kashus Culpepper brought his Act I: Summer Nights cut “Til The Sun Goes Down” to UPROXX’s FYI Studios for a live performance in partnership with Honda Stage, and if you haven’t seen it yet, remedy that. Immediately.

Not only does Culpepper’s voice sound top-notch, but the body-reactive visuals, which dip into psychedelic territory, also give the song a cinematic edge. The performance left us wanting to know more about Culpepper — his art, his passions, what drives him — so we caught up with him as he was gearing up to take the stage.

In this exclusive BTS footage, Culpepper explains how he picked up guitar while in the service before graduating to the live circuit, playing honky-tonks and dive bars along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. That brush with performance gave Culpepper the bug, and eventually he started writing his own songs, leaning on his love of the blues, soul, and church music.

“I fell in love with music because I grew up in the church in Alabama,” Culpepper says. “My church in particular had some of the most passionate, soulful singers.”

Culpepper also touches on the discipline it takes to reach your goals and breaks down what he’s most passionate about when it comes to making music. If you’re a fan, you’re going to love the answer.

But we’ve teased enough! Watch Culpepper’s exclusive BTS footage above.

About Honda Stage

Honda Stage is the brand’s flagship platform for music, culture, and emerging talent. Building on Honda’s deep foundation of celebrating breakthrough artists and their journeys of discovery as they pursue their dreams, Honda Stage offers exclusive content and live experiences where fans can delve deeper into what inspires these artists. From breakout moments to unique expressions of fashion, dance and music culture, Honda Stage showcases their creativity, passion, and drive to make it big.