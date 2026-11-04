When Kashus Culpepper brought “Til The Sun Goes Down” to UPROXX’s FYI Studios for Honda Stage, XR designer and artist Abraham Lopez was the one tasked with building the swirling psychedelic world around him.

Lopez has been designing for as long as he can remember. “I first discovered my love of design in first grade. I was referred to this art competition,” he says. “Seeing people react to my art at such a young age inspired me to want to pursue that and take it to its limits.”

So, he was thrilled to team up with Culpepper on a visual accompaniment that captures the vibe of “Til The Sun Goes Down” and reflects the world Culpepper saw in his mind when he wrote it.

XR design is laborious and intricate; an artist has the challenge of creating environments with physical spaces and camera tracking systems. But in Lopez’s hands, all of that technology comes together to bring the song full circle. For Culpepper, the visuals were there from the start. “How I look at songwriting and songs in general is visually,” he says. “I’m pretty pumped to see it on the screen.”

Watch Lopez’s exclusive BTS footage above, and see the marriage of minds come together in Culpepper’s full Honda Stage performance here.

About Honda Stage

Honda Stage is the brand’s flagship platform for music, culture, and emerging talent. Building on Honda’s deep foundation of celebrating breakthrough artists and their journeys of discovery as they pursue their dreams, Honda Stage offers exclusive content and live experiences where fans can delve deeper into what inspires these artists. From breakout moments to unique expressions of fashion, dance and music culture, Honda Stage showcases their creativity, passion, and drive to make it big.