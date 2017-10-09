USA/Showtime

Welcome to another episode of TV Avalanche, where Brian Grubb and I try to sort out the best, worst, and most interesting things happening in Peak TV.

On this week’s show, we talk about whether freshman phenomenon Mr. Robot has gotten back on track after a sophomore slump, then review the latest comedy about being a comedian: Showtime’s White Famous. Then I performs dramatic readings of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend song lyrics to try to get Brian to watch the show, before we both shamelessly plug tomorrow’s release of Breaking Bad 101 and draft our favorite characters from Heisenberg country, before closing it out with spoilers on the new status quo over in The Good Place.

As always, you can send questions to tvavalanche@uproxx.com, or tweet with the hashtag #TVAvalanche.

You can also follow the podcast directly on Twitter.

The rundown:

00:00-20:21 Mr. Robot

20:22-28:19 White Famous

28:20-37:55 Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

37:56-01:10:47 Breaking Bad 101/Breaking Bad character draft

01:10:48-01:25:39 The Good Place spoilers