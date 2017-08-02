TV Avalanche Podcast, Episode 26: Talking TV Criticism With Linda Holmes

#TV Avalanche
Senior Television Writer
08.02.17

AMC/CBS

Welcome to another episode of TV Avalanche, where Brian Grubb and I try to sort out the best, worst, and most interesting things happening in Peak TV.

This week, though, brings something a little different. Brian’s on vacation, and I’m in LA for the TCA press tour, so I sat down with NPR’s Linda Holmes — host of the terrific Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast — to talk about her early days as a Television Without Pity recapper, the evolution of TV criticism in the age of the recap and Peak TV, and whatever odds and ends came into her head over a fun 50-minute discussion. (No rundown, because it’s all one big conversation.)

Brian and I will be back next week — most likely on Tuesday or Wednesday — to break down recent Game of Thrones doings and review upcoming shows like Atypical.

As always, you can send questions to tvavalanche@uproxx.com, or tweet with the hashtag #TVAvalanche.

You can also follow the podcast directly on Twitter. Uproxx now has a dedicated TV Avalanche page with links to all the ways you can subscribe, but just in case, the podcast is available on iTunes (please rate and review if you haven’t already), Stitcher, Google Play, and Android. You can also stream it below or download it from SoundCloud. Our theme song is “Brundlefly” by The Zombie Dandies, which you can download here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#TV Avalanche
TAGStv avalanche

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 1 day ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 week ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 week ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP