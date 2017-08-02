AMC/CBS

Welcome to another episode of TV Avalanche, where Brian Grubb and I try to sort out the best, worst, and most interesting things happening in Peak TV.

This week, though, brings something a little different. Brian’s on vacation, and I’m in LA for the TCA press tour, so I sat down with NPR’s Linda Holmes — host of the terrific Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast — to talk about her early days as a Television Without Pity recapper, the evolution of TV criticism in the age of the recap and Peak TV, and whatever odds and ends came into her head over a fun 50-minute discussion. (No rundown, because it’s all one big conversation.)

Brian and I will be back next week — most likely on Tuesday or Wednesday — to break down recent Game of Thrones doings and review upcoming shows like Atypical.

