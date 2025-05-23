A little over a month after the release of her song “Blue Strips,” bubbling pop-country star Jessie Murph recruits strip club fav Sexyy Red for the remix. Building on the vengeful hedonism of the original, the new version finds Murph still insistent that “Boy, I ain’t mad at you,” but receiving backup from the unapologetic Sexyy Red, who adds a typically unbothered verse full of her trademark ad-libs and vows to “shake this ass with my friends.”

Murph’s unique blend of pop and hip-hop tropes with a signature country rasp has earned her plenty of attention in the past few months, with songs like “Gucci Mane” racking up the views on TikTok, and collaborations with BigXThaPlug and Jelly Roll finding new ears for her one-of-a-kind sound. Those fans will get a chance to see her live when she embarks on her Worldwide Hysteria Tour later this summer.

You can listen to Jessie Murph’s “Blue Strips (Remix)” featuring Sexyy Red above. See below for Jessie Murph’s tour dates.

07/27 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

07/30 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live @ Moody Theatre

08/01 — Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

08/02 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

08/03 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

08/05 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

08/07 — Des Moines, IA @ Lauridsen Ampitheater at Waterworks Park

08/08 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

08/09 — Oshkosh, WI @ Crossroads 41

08/10 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitehatre

08/12 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

08/15 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! – Outdoor

08/16 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

08/18 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavillion

08/19 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE (Outdoors)

08/21 — Buffalo, NY @ Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B

08/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

08/25 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

08/27 — Washington DC @ Anthem

08/28 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

08/30 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

09/01 — Montreal, QC @ Mtelus

09/04 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheatre

09/05 — Anderson, SC @ Wendell’s

09/06 — Birmingham, AL @ Coke Amphitheater

09/08 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

09/09 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ War Memorial Auditorium

09/10 — Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center

09/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

09/13 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

09/17 — Kansas City, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena

09/19 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

09/20 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center

09/22 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

09/23 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field

09/24 — Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds

09/26 — San Fransisco, CA @ Fox Theater

09/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine