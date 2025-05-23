A little over a month after the release of her song “Blue Strips,” bubbling pop-country star Jessie Murph recruits strip club fav Sexyy Red for the remix. Building on the vengeful hedonism of the original, the new version finds Murph still insistent that “Boy, I ain’t mad at you,” but receiving backup from the unapologetic Sexyy Red, who adds a typically unbothered verse full of her trademark ad-libs and vows to “shake this ass with my friends.”
Murph’s unique blend of pop and hip-hop tropes with a signature country rasp has earned her plenty of attention in the past few months, with songs like “Gucci Mane” racking up the views on TikTok, and collaborations with BigXThaPlug and Jelly Roll finding new ears for her one-of-a-kind sound. Those fans will get a chance to see her live when she embarks on her Worldwide Hysteria Tour later this summer.
You can listen to Jessie Murph’s “Blue Strips (Remix)” featuring Sexyy Red above. See below for Jessie Murph’s tour dates.
07/27 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
07/30 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live @ Moody Theatre
08/01 — Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater
08/02 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
08/03 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
08/05 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
08/07 — Des Moines, IA @ Lauridsen Ampitheater at Waterworks Park
08/08 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
08/09 — Oshkosh, WI @ Crossroads 41
08/10 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitehatre
08/12 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
08/15 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! – Outdoor
08/16 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
08/18 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavillion
08/19 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE (Outdoors)
08/21 — Buffalo, NY @ Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B
08/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
08/25 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
08/27 — Washington DC @ Anthem
08/28 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
08/30 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
09/01 — Montreal, QC @ Mtelus
09/04 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheatre
09/05 — Anderson, SC @ Wendell’s
09/06 — Birmingham, AL @ Coke Amphitheater
09/08 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
09/09 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ War Memorial Auditorium
09/10 — Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
09/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
09/13 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
09/17 — Kansas City, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena
09/19 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
09/20 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center
09/22 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
09/23 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field
09/24 — Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds
09/26 — San Fransisco, CA @ Fox Theater
09/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine