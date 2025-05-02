Fresh off his surprise performance at Stagecoach Festival, Texas rapper BigXthaPlug is doubling down on his country aspirations. After dropping “All The Way” with Bailey Zimmerman, he’s now teaming up with Amazon Music for an acoustic version of his Take Care (Deluxe) standout, “Holy Ground.” Stripping down the hard-hitting 808s of the original version, the acoustic edition adds in a thrumming guitar riff, allowing the grit in Murph’s voice to cut through the haunting chorus. The end result turns the thumping street anthem into a far-gazing Western ballad that bridges the sonic gap between genres to highlight the emotive, evocative storytelling inherent to both.

BigX’s breakout this year has seen him crossover into more than just country music mainstays. In April, he made his television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! performing a medley including “Mmhmmm” and “The Largest,” the latter of which has made its way into America’s living rooms via that one Wing Stop commercial that has become truly inescapable if you happen to be a basketball fan. The big fella continues to endear himself to a wider fanbase, ensuring that his reach will stretch far beyond his native Dallas.

You can listen to the acoustic version of “Holy Ground” on Amazon Music here.