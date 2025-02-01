In the words of Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter is simply a Beyoncé album. However, that hasn’t quashed the debate around its genre classification. While the project, which features tracks like “Texas Hold ‘Em, ⁣” “16 Carriages,” and “II Most Wanted,” was notable missing from the CMA Awards nominations list it has been recognized in other industry spaces.

Tomorrow (February 2), Cowboy Carter will battle it out in several categories at the 2025 Grammys. But, not everyone is pleased with its nominations in the country music categories (Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Duo/Group Performance, Best Country Song, and Best Country Album). Well, that does not include Kelsea Ballerini. During her recent appearance on SiriusXM’s Fierce: Women in Music hosted by Lori Majewski, the country music darling expressed her full support of Cowboy Carter.

When asked about the project’s nominations, Ballerini defended Cowboy Carter. “That category, to me, represents what country music has been this year, and that’s what the album of the year category should represent,” she said. “What has happened in country music and been successful in groundbreaking this year. I don’t really understand the other opinions other than like, it’s amazing to have huge, respected artists and other genres come in and celebrate ours.”

He added: “I don’t understand why that would be anything but great. You don’t have to be a country artist to make a country record. Those don’t have to exist in the same plane.”

Listen to Kelsea Ballerini’s full appearance on SiriusXM’s Fierce: Women in Music here.