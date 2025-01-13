The historic Los Angeles wildfires tragically continue to burn, but as efforts to tame the blazes continue, some are putting their money where their mouths are when it comes to picking up the pieces. That includes Beyoncé, whose BeyGood foundation just announced a $2.5 million donation to support relief efforts.
In a post shared on Instagram last night (January 12), BeyGood wrote, “Los Angeles we stand with you. BeyGOOD is taking action by announcing the LA Fire Relief Fund with a donation of 2.5 million dollars. The fund is earmarked to aid families in the Altadena/Pasadena area who lost their homes, and to churches and community centers to address the immediate needs of those affected by the wildfires.”
Notably, this comes after Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, lost her Malibu home in the fires. In a post shared on January 9, she wrote:
“It was my favorite place, my sanctuary , my sacred Happy Place . Now it is gone !! God Bless all the brave men and women in our fire department who risked their lives in dangerous conditions . We Thankyou for your dedication and bravery and for saving so many lives . This could have been so much worse with out the dedication of the disaster workers and first responders. I’m so sad for the people who lost the five family members. My deepest Prayers are with you !!!!!! To the people who lost their homes and belongings , I can only imagine how it feels to lose properties and everything you worked so hard and sacrificed so much to own ! My heart and deep prayers go out to all of you [heart emoji] I cannot imagine the pain and suffering and fear that you are enduring.. I am praying diligently for our beautiful City of Los Angeles !! We are resilient though and we will recover! ‘This too shall pass'[heart emoji] Note : if in LA Please get some air purifiers for your home there is a good one on Amazon for 99 dollars . God be with us !”