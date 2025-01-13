The historic Los Angeles wildfires tragically continue to burn, but as efforts to tame the blazes continue, some are putting their money where their mouths are when it comes to picking up the pieces. That includes Beyoncé, whose BeyGood foundation just announced a $2.5 million donation to support relief efforts.

In a post shared on Instagram last night (January 12), BeyGood wrote, “Los Angeles we stand with you. BeyGOOD is taking action by announcing the LA Fire Relief Fund with a donation of 2.5 million dollars. The fund is earmarked to aid families in the Altadena/Pasadena area who lost their homes, and to churches and community centers to address the immediate needs of those affected by the wildfires.”

Notably, this comes after Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, lost her Malibu home in the fires. In a post shared on January 9, she wrote: