At long last, a Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus collaboration has come to fruition. Tonight (March 29), Bey dropped her county-influenced eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, which features a duet with Cyrus called “II Most Wanted.”

On this cinematic ballad, Bey and Miley ruminate on their lovers, romanticizing making an escape, to a land where there are no laws, just love — delivering a country-pop anthem for passenger princesses everywhere.

“I’ll be your shotgun rider ’til the day I die / Smoke out the window flyin’ down the 405 / Yeah, I’ll be your backseat baby, drivin’ you crazy / Anytime you like / Woah, I’ll be your shotgun rider ’til the day I til the day I die,” the two sing on the song’s chorus.

While a Bey and Cyrus collab may sound like a wildcard, both of their voices sync up well, with Cyrus giving Bey’s strong melodies some sweet, sugary harmonies. Over the course, both artists have showcased their versatility and their affinity to explore new sounds. Both the Beyhive and the Smilers have been itching for the two to collab for over a decade, and “II Most Wanted” arrives at just the right time.

You can listen to “II Most Wanted” above.

Cowboy Carter is out now via Parkwood and Columbia Records. Find more information here.