Here Is The Complete List Of 2025 Grammy Awards Nominations

It’s music’s biggest night! Or it will be on February 2, 2025, when the 67th Annual Grammy Awards take place inside Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Today is music’s morning morning! The 2025 Grammy nominations were announced on Friday — will Taylor Swift break her own record and win Album Of The Year a fifth time? Or will it go to Beyoncé or Billie Eilish? Can Chappell Roan demystify the Best New Artist curse? And will the year’s biggest song, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey, take home Song Of The Year?
Check out the full list of 2025 Grammy nominees below.
Album Of The Year
André 3000 – New Blue Sun
Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter
Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft
Chappell Roan – The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess
Charli XCX – Brat
Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 4
Sabrina Carpenter – Short N’ Sweet
Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department
Record Of The Year
The Beatles – “Now And Then”
Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ’Em”
Billie Eilish – “Birds Of A Feather”
Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”
Charli XCX – “360”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”
Taylor Swift Ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Song Of The Year
Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ’Em”
Billie Eilish – “Birds Of A Feather”
Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please”
Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Taylor Swift Ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Best New Artist
Benson Boone
Doechii
Chappell Roan
Khruangbin
Raye
Sabrina Carpenter
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Songwriter Of The Year — Non Classical
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessi Alexander
Jessie Jo Dillon
Raye
Producer Of The Year — Non Classical
Alissia
Daniel Nigro
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Ian Fitchuk
Mustard
Best Pop Solo Performance
Beyoncé – “Bodyguard”
Billie Eilish – “Birds Of A Feather”
Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”
Charli XCX – “Apple”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica – “The Boy Is Mine (Remix)”
Beyoncé Ft. Post Malone – “Levii’s Jeans”
Charli XCX & Billie Eilish – “Guess”
Gracie Abrams Ft. Taylor Swift – “Us.”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”
Best Pop Vocal Album
Ariana Grande – Eternal Sunshine
Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft
Chappell Roan – The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess
Sabrina Carpenter – Short N’ Sweet
Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Disclosure – “She’s Gone, Dance On”
Four Tet – “Loved”
Fred Again.. & Baby Keem – “Leavemealone”
Justice & Tame Impala – “Neverender”
Kaytranada Ft. Childish Gambino – “Witchy”
Best Pop Dance Recording
Ariana Grande – “Yes, And?”
Billie Eilish – “L’Amour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]”
Charli XCX – “Von Dutch”
Madison Beer – “Make You Mine”
Troye Sivan – “Got Me Started”
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Charli XCX – Brat
Four Tet – Three
Justice – Hyperdrama
Kaytranada – Timeless
Zedd – Telos
Best Rock Performance
The Beatles – “Now And Then”
The Black Keys – “Beautiful People (Stay High)”
Green Day – “The American Dream Is Killing Me”
Idles – “Gift Horse”
Pearl Jam – “Dark Matter”
St. Vincent – “Broken Man”
Best Metal Performance
Gojira, Marina Viotti, & Victor Le Masne – “Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)”
Judas Priest – “Crown Of Horns”
Knocked Loose Ft. Poppy – “Suffocate”
Metallica – “Screaming Suicide”
Spiritbox – “Cellar Door”
Best Rock Song
The Black Keys – “Beautiful People (Stay High)”
Green Day – “Dilemma”
Idles – “Gift Horse”
Pearl Jam – “Dark Matter”
St. Vincent – “Broken Man”
Best Rock Album
The Black Crowes – Happiness Bastards
Fontaines D.C. – Romance
Green Day – Saviors
Idles – Tangk
Jack White – No Name
Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds
Best Alternative Music Performance
Cage The Elephant – “Neon Pill”
Fontaines D.C. – “Starburster”
Kim Gordon – “Bye Bye”
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – “Song Of The Lake”
St. Vincent – “Flea”
Best Alternative Music Album
Brittany Howard – What Now
Clairo – Charm
Kim Gordon – The Collective
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Wild God
St. Vincent – All Born Screaming
Best R&B Performance
Chris Brown – “Residuals”
Coco Jones – “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”
Jhené Aiko – “Guidance”
Muni Long – “Made For Me (Live on BET)”
SZA – “Saturn”
Best R&B Album
Chris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe)
Lalah Hathaway – Vantablack
Lucky Daye – Algorithm
Muni Long – Revenge
Usher – Coming Home
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Kenyon Dixon – “Can I Have This Groove”
Lalah Hathaway Ft. Michael McDonald – “No Lie”
Lucky Daye – “That’s You”
Marsha Ambrosius – “Wet”
Muni Long – “Make Me Forget”
Best Progressive R&B Album
Avery*Sunshine – So Glad To Know You
Childish Gambino – Bando Stone And The New World
Durand Bernarr – En Route
Kehlani – Crash
NxWorries – Why Lawd?
Best R&B Song
Coco Jones – “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”
Kehlani – “After Hours”
Muni Long – “Ruined Me”
SZA – “Saturn”
Tems – “Burning”
Best Rap Performance
Cardi B – “Enough (Miami)”
Common & Pete Rock Ft. Posdnuos – “When The Sun Shines Again”
Doechii – “Nissan Altima”
Eminem – “Houdini”
Future, Metro Boomin, & Kendrick Lamar – “Like That”
Glorilla – “Yeah Glo!”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Beyoncé, Linda Martell, & Shaboozey – “Spaghettii”
Future, Metro Boomin, & The Weeknd – “We Still Don’t Trust You”
Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani – “Kehlani (Remix)”
Latto – “Big Mama”
Rapsody Ft. Erykah Badu – “3:AM”
Best Rap Song
Future, Metro Boomin, & Kendrick Lamar – “Like That”
Glorilla – “Yeah Glo!”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Rapsody & Hit-Boy – “Asteroids”
¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, & Rich The Kid Ft. Playboi Carti – “Carnival”
Best Rap Album
Common & Pete Rock – The Auditorium Vol. 1
Doechii – Alligator Bites Never Heal
Eminem – The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)
Future & Metro Boomin – We Don’t Trust You
J. Cole – Might Delete Later
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Malik Yusef – Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema Episode 1: In the Beginning Was the Word
Omari Hardwick – Concrete & Whiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series
Queen Sheba – Civil Writes: The South Got Something To Say
Skillz – The Seven Number Ones
Tank And The Bangas – The Heart, the Mind, the Soul
Best Jazz Performance
The Baylor Project – “Walk With Me, Lord (Sound | Spirit)”
Chick Corea & Béla Fleck – “Juno”
Dan Pugach & Nicole Zuraitis Ft. Troy Roberts – “Little Fears”
Lakecia Benjamin Ft. Randy Brecker, Jeff “Tain” Watts, & John Scofield – “Phoenix Reimagined (Live)”
Samara Joy Ft. Sullivan Fortner – “Twinkle Twinkle Little Me”
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Arooj Aftab – Night Reign
André 3000 – New Blue Sun
Keyon Harrold – Foreverland
Meshell Ndegeocello – No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin
Robert Glasper – Code Derivation
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Catherine Russell & Sean Mason – My Ideal
Christie Dashiell – Journey In Black
Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner – Wildflowers Vol. 1
Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding – Milton + Esperanza
Samara Joy – A Joyful Holiday
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Ambrose Akinmusire – Owl Song
Chick Corea & Béla Fleck – Remembrance
Kenny Barron – Beyond This Place
Lakecia Benjamin – Phoenix Reimagined (Live)
Sullivan Fortner – Solo Game
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra – And So It Goes
Dan Pugach – Bianca Reimagined
John Beasley Ft. Frankfurt Radio Big Band – Returning To Forever
Miguel Zenón – Golden City
Orrin Evans & The Captain Black Big Band – Walk A Mile In My Shoe
Best Latin Jazz Album
Donald Vega Ft. Lewis Nash, John Patitucci, & Luisito Quintero- As I Travel
Eliane Elias – Time And Again
Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba – Collab
Horacio ‘El Negro’ Hernandez, John Beasley, & Jose Gola – El Trio: Live In Italy
Michel Camilo & Tomatito – Spain Forever Again
Zaccai Curtis – Cubop Lives!
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Aaron Lazar – Impossible Dream
Cyrille Aimée – À Fleur De Peau
Gregory Porter – Christmas Wish
Lake Street Dive – Good Together
Norah Jones – Visions
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Béla Fleck – Rhapsody In Blue
Bill Frisell – Orchestras (Live)
Julian Lage – Speak To Me
Mark Guiliana – Mark
Taylor Eigsti – Plot Armor
Best Musical Theater Album
Hell’s Kitchen
Merrily We Roll Along
The Notebook
The Outsiders
Suffs
The Wiz
Best Country Solo Performance
Beyoncé – “16 Carriages”
Chris Stapleton – “It Takes A Woman”
Jelly Roll – “I Am Not Okay”
Kacey Musgraves – “The Architect”
Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus – “II Most Wanted”
Brothers Osborne – “Break Mine”
Dan + Shay – “Bigger Houses”
Kelsea Ballerini & Noah Kahan – “Cowboys Cry Too”
Post Malone Ft. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”
Best Country Song
Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ’Em”
Jelly Roll – “I Am Not Okay”
Kacey Musgraves – “The Architect”
Post Malone Ft. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”
Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Best Country Album
Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter
Chris Stapleton – Higher
Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well
Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind
Post Malone – F-1 Trillion
Best American Roots Performance
The Fabulous Thunderbirds Ft. Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal, & Mick Fleetwood – “Nothing In Rambling”
Rhiannon Giddens – “The Ballad Of Sally Anne”
Shemekia Copeland – “Blame It on Eve”
Sierra Ferrell – “Lighthouse”
Best Americana Performance
Beyoncé – “Ya Ya”
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – “Empty Trainload Of Sky”
Madi Diaz & Kacey Musgraves – “Don’t Do Me Good”
Madison Cunningham – “Subtitles”
Sarah Jarosz – “Runaway Train”
Sierra Ferrell – “American Dreaming”
Best Americana Album
Charley Crockett – $10 Cowboy
Maggie Rose – No One Gets Out Alive
Sarah Jarosz – Polaroid Lovers
Sierra Ferrell – Trail Of Flowers
T Bone Burnett – The Other Side
Waxahatchee – Tigers Blood
Best American Roots Song
Aoife O’Donovan – “All My Friends”
Iron & Wine & Fiona Apple – “All In Good Time”
Mark Knopfler – “Ahead Of The Game”
Shemekia Copeland – “Blame It On Eve”
Sierra Ferrell – “American Dreaming”
Best Bluegrass Album
Billy Strings – Live Vol. 1
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes – I Built A World
Dan Tyminski – Dan Tyminski: Live From The Ryman
The Del McCoury Band – Songs Of Love And Life
Sister Sadie – No Fear
Tony Trischka – Earl Jam
Best Traditional Blues Album
Cedric Burnside – Hill Country Love
The Fabulous Thunderbirds – Struck Down
Little Feat – Sam’s Place
Sue Foley – One Guitar Woman
Taj Mahal – Swingin’: Live At The Church In Tulsa
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Antonio Vergara – The Fury
Joe Bonamassa – Blues Deluxe Vol. 2
Ruthie Foster – Mileage
Shemekia Copeland – Blame It On Eve
Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour – Friendlytown
Best Folk Album
Adrianne Lenker – Bright Future
American Patchwork Quartet – American Patchwork Quartet
Aoife O’Donovan – All My Friends
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – Woodland
Madi Diaz – Weird Faith
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Big Chief Monk Ft. J’wan Boudreaux – Live At The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Kalani Pe’a – Kuini
New Breed Brass Band Ft. Trombone Shorty – Live At The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
The Rumble – Stories From The Battlefield
Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul – 25 Back To My Roots
Best Latin Pop Album
Anitta – Funk Generation
Kali Uchis – Orquídeas
Kany García – García
Luis Fonsi – El Viaje
Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran
Best Música Urbana Album
Bad Bunny – Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana
Feid – Ferxxocalipsis
J Balvin – Rayo
Residente – Las Letras Ya No Importan
Young Miko – Att.
Best Latin Rock Or Alternative Album
Cimafunk – Pa’ Tu Cuerpa
El David Aguilar – Compita Del Destino
Mon Laferte – Autopoiética
Nathy Peluso – Grasa
Rawayana – ¿Quién Trae Las Cornetas?
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Carín León – Boca Chueca, Vol. 1
Chiquis – Diamantes
Jessi Uribe – De Lejitos
Peso Pluma – Éxodo
Best Tropical Latin Album
Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 – Radio Güira
Kiki Valera – Vacilón Santiaguero
Marc Anthony – Muevense
Sheila E. – Bailar
Tony Succar & Mimy Succar – Alma, Corazón, Y Salsa (Live At Gran Teatro Nacional)
Best Global Music Performance
Angélique Kidjo & Soweto Gospel Choir – “Sunlight To My Soul”
Arooj Aftab – “Raat Ki Rani”
Jacob Collier Ft. Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal – “A Rock Somewhere”
Masa Takumi Ft. Ron Korb, Noshir Mody, & Dale Edward Chung – “Kashira”
Rocky Dawuni – “Rise”
Sheila E. Ft. Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar – “Bemba Colorá”
Best African Music Performance
Asake & Wizkid – “MMS”
Burna Boy – “Higher”
Chris Brown Ft. Davido & Lojay – “Sensational”
Tems – “Love Me JeJe”
Yemi Alade – “Tomorrow”
Best Global Music Album
Antonio Rey – “Historias De Un Flamenco”
Ciro Hurtado – “Paisajes”
Matt B & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra – “Alkebulan II”
Rema – “Heis”
Tems – “Born In The Wild”
Best Reggae Album
Collie Buddz – Take It Easy
Shenseea – Never Gets Late Here
Various Artists – Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By the Film (Deluxe)
Vybz Kartel – Party With Me
The Wailers – Evolution
Best New Age, Ambient, Or Chant Album
Anoushka Shankar – Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn
Chris Redding – Visions Of Sounds De Luxe
Radhika Vekaria – Warriors Of Light
Ricky Kej – Break Of Dawn
Ryuichi Sakamoto – Opus
Wouter Kellerman, Éru Matsumoto, & Chandrika Tandon – Triveni
Best Comedy Album
Dave Chappelle – The Dreamer
Jim Gaffigan – The Prisoner
Nikki Glaser – Someday You’ll Die
Ricky Gervais – Armageddon
Trevor Noah – Where Was I