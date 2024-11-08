Here Is The Complete List Of 2025 Grammy Awards Nominations

It’s music’s biggest night! Or it will be on February 2, 2025, when the 67th Annual Grammy Awards take place inside Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Today is music’s morning morning! The 2025 Grammy nominations were announced on Friday — will Taylor Swift break her own record and win Album Of The Year a fifth time? Or will it go to Beyoncé or Billie Eilish? Can Chappell Roan demystify the Best New Artist curse? And will the year’s biggest song, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey, take home Song Of The Year? Check out the full list of 2025 Grammy nominees below.

Album Of The Year André 3000 – New Blue Sun

Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft

Chappell Roan – The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess

Charli XCX – Brat

Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 4

Sabrina Carpenter – Short N’ Sweet

Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department Record Of The Year The Beatles – “Now And Then”

Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ’Em”

Billie Eilish – “Birds Of A Feather”

Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”

Charli XCX – “360”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”

Taylor Swift Ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Song Of The Year Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ’Em”

Billie Eilish – “Birds Of A Feather”

Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please”

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Taylor Swift Ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” Best New Artist Benson Boone

Doechii

Chappell Roan

Khruangbin

Raye

Sabrina Carpenter

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Songwriter Of The Year — Non Classical Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessi Alexander

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye Producer Of The Year — Non Classical Alissia

Daniel Nigro

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Best Pop Solo Performance Beyoncé – “Bodyguard”

Billie Eilish – “Birds Of A Feather”

Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”

Charli XCX – “Apple”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica – “The Boy Is Mine (Remix)”

Beyoncé Ft. Post Malone – “Levii’s Jeans”

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish – “Guess”

Gracie Abrams Ft. Taylor Swift – “Us.”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”

Best Pop Vocal Album Ariana Grande – Eternal Sunshine

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft

Chappell Roan – The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess

Sabrina Carpenter – Short N’ Sweet

Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department Best Dance/Electronic Recording Disclosure – “She’s Gone, Dance On”

Four Tet – “Loved”

Fred Again.. & Baby Keem – “Leavemealone”

Justice & Tame Impala – “Neverender”

Kaytranada Ft. Childish Gambino – “Witchy”

Best Pop Dance Recording Ariana Grande – “Yes, And?”

Billie Eilish – “L’Amour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]”

Charli XCX – “Von Dutch”

Madison Beer – “Make You Mine”

Troye Sivan – “Got Me Started” Best Dance/Electronic Music Album Charli XCX – Brat

Four Tet – Three

Justice – Hyperdrama

Kaytranada – Timeless

Zedd – Telos

Best Rock Performance The Beatles – “Now And Then”

The Black Keys – “Beautiful People (Stay High)”

Green Day – “The American Dream Is Killing Me”

Idles – “Gift Horse”

Pearl Jam – “Dark Matter”

St. Vincent – “Broken Man” Best Metal Performance Gojira, Marina Viotti, & Victor Le Masne – “Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)”

Judas Priest – “Crown Of Horns”

Knocked Loose Ft. Poppy – “Suffocate”

Metallica – “Screaming Suicide”

Spiritbox – “Cellar Door”

Best Rock Song The Black Keys – “Beautiful People (Stay High)”

Green Day – “Dilemma”

Idles – “Gift Horse”

Pearl Jam – “Dark Matter”

St. Vincent – “Broken Man” Best Rock Album The Black Crowes – Happiness Bastards

Fontaines D.C. – Romance

Green Day – Saviors

Idles – Tangk

Jack White – No Name

Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds

Best Alternative Music Performance Cage The Elephant – “Neon Pill”

Fontaines D.C. – “Starburster”

Kim Gordon – “Bye Bye”

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – “Song Of The Lake”

St. Vincent – “Flea” Best Alternative Music Album Brittany Howard – What Now

Clairo – Charm

Kim Gordon – The Collective

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Wild God

St. Vincent – All Born Screaming

Best R&B Performance Chris Brown – “Residuals”

Coco Jones – “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”

Jhené Aiko – “Guidance”

Muni Long – “Made For Me (Live on BET)”

SZA – “Saturn” Best R&B Album Chris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe)

Lalah Hathaway – Vantablack

Lucky Daye – Algorithm

Muni Long – Revenge

Usher – Coming Home

Best Traditional R&B Performance Kenyon Dixon – “Can I Have This Groove”

Lalah Hathaway Ft. Michael McDonald – “No Lie”

Lucky Daye – “That’s You”

Marsha Ambrosius – “Wet”

Muni Long – “Make Me Forget” Best Progressive R&B Album Avery*Sunshine – So Glad To Know You

Childish Gambino – Bando Stone And The New World

Durand Bernarr – En Route

Kehlani – Crash

NxWorries – Why Lawd?

Best R&B Song Coco Jones – “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”

Kehlani – “After Hours”

Muni Long – “Ruined Me”

SZA – “Saturn”

Tems – “Burning” Best Rap Performance Cardi B – “Enough (Miami)”

Common & Pete Rock Ft. Posdnuos – “When The Sun Shines Again”

Doechii – “Nissan Altima”

Eminem – “Houdini”

Future, Metro Boomin, & Kendrick Lamar – “Like That”

Glorilla – “Yeah Glo!”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Best Melodic Rap Performance Beyoncé, Linda Martell, & Shaboozey – “Spaghettii”

Future, Metro Boomin, & The Weeknd – “We Still Don’t Trust You”

Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani – “Kehlani (Remix)”

Latto – “Big Mama”

Rapsody Ft. Erykah Badu – “3:AM” Best Rap Song Future, Metro Boomin, & Kendrick Lamar – “Like That”

Glorilla – “Yeah Glo!”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Rapsody & Hit-Boy – “Asteroids”

¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, & Rich The Kid Ft. Playboi Carti – “Carnival”

Best Rap Album Common & Pete Rock – The Auditorium Vol. 1

Doechii – Alligator Bites Never Heal

Eminem – The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)

Future & Metro Boomin – We Don’t Trust You

J. Cole – Might Delete Later Best Spoken Word Poetry Album Malik Yusef – Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema Episode 1: In the Beginning Was the Word

Omari Hardwick – Concrete & Whiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series

Queen Sheba – Civil Writes: The South Got Something To Say

Skillz – The Seven Number Ones

Tank And The Bangas – The Heart, the Mind, the Soul

Best Jazz Performance The Baylor Project – “Walk With Me, Lord (Sound | Spirit)”

Chick Corea & Béla Fleck – “Juno”

Dan Pugach & Nicole Zuraitis Ft. Troy Roberts – “Little Fears”

Lakecia Benjamin Ft. Randy Brecker, Jeff “Tain” Watts, & John Scofield – “Phoenix Reimagined (Live)”

Samara Joy Ft. Sullivan Fortner – “Twinkle Twinkle Little Me” Best Alternative Jazz Album Arooj Aftab – Night Reign

André 3000 – New Blue Sun

Keyon Harrold – Foreverland

Meshell Ndegeocello – No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin

Robert Glasper – Code Derivation

Best Jazz Vocal Album Catherine Russell & Sean Mason – My Ideal

Christie Dashiell – Journey In Black

Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner – Wildflowers Vol. 1

Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding – Milton + Esperanza

Samara Joy – A Joyful Holiday Best Jazz Instrumental Album Ambrose Akinmusire – Owl Song

Chick Corea & Béla Fleck – Remembrance

Kenny Barron – Beyond This Place

Lakecia Benjamin – Phoenix Reimagined (Live)

Sullivan Fortner – Solo Game

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra – And So It Goes

Dan Pugach – Bianca Reimagined

John Beasley Ft. Frankfurt Radio Big Band – Returning To Forever

Miguel Zenón – Golden City

Orrin Evans & The Captain Black Big Band – Walk A Mile In My Shoe Best Latin Jazz Album Donald Vega Ft. Lewis Nash, John Patitucci, & Luisito Quintero- As I Travel

Eliane Elias – Time And Again

Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba – Collab

Horacio ‘El Negro’ Hernandez, John Beasley, & Jose Gola – El Trio: Live In Italy

Michel Camilo & Tomatito – Spain Forever Again

Zaccai Curtis – Cubop Lives!

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album Aaron Lazar – Impossible Dream

Cyrille Aimée – À Fleur De Peau

Gregory Porter – Christmas Wish

Lake Street Dive – Good Together

Norah Jones – Visions Best Contemporary Instrumental Album Béla Fleck – Rhapsody In Blue

Bill Frisell – Orchestras (Live)

Julian Lage – Speak To Me

Mark Guiliana – Mark

Taylor Eigsti – Plot Armor

Best Musical Theater Album Hell’s Kitchen

Merrily We Roll Along

The Notebook

The Outsiders

Suffs

The Wiz Best Country Solo Performance Beyoncé – “16 Carriages”

Chris Stapleton – “It Takes A Woman”

Jelly Roll – “I Am Not Okay”

Kacey Musgraves – “The Architect”

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus – “II Most Wanted”

Brothers Osborne – “Break Mine”

Dan + Shay – “Bigger Houses”

Kelsea Ballerini & Noah Kahan – “Cowboys Cry Too”

Post Malone Ft. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help” Best Country Song Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ’Em”

Jelly Roll – “I Am Not Okay”

Kacey Musgraves – “The Architect”

Post Malone Ft. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Best Country Album Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

Chris Stapleton – Higher

Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well

Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind

Post Malone – F-1 Trillion Best American Roots Performance The Fabulous Thunderbirds Ft. Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal, & Mick Fleetwood – “Nothing In Rambling”

Rhiannon Giddens – “The Ballad Of Sally Anne”

Shemekia Copeland – “Blame It on Eve”

Sierra Ferrell – “Lighthouse”

Best Americana Performance Beyoncé – “Ya Ya”

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – “Empty Trainload Of Sky”

Madi Diaz & Kacey Musgraves – “Don’t Do Me Good”

Madison Cunningham – “Subtitles”

Sarah Jarosz – “Runaway Train”

Sierra Ferrell – “American Dreaming” Best Americana Album Charley Crockett – $10 Cowboy

Maggie Rose – No One Gets Out Alive

Sarah Jarosz – Polaroid Lovers

Sierra Ferrell – Trail Of Flowers

T Bone Burnett – The Other Side

Waxahatchee – Tigers Blood

Best American Roots Song Aoife O’Donovan – “All My Friends”

Iron & Wine & Fiona Apple – “All In Good Time”

Mark Knopfler – “Ahead Of The Game”

Shemekia Copeland – “Blame It On Eve”

Sierra Ferrell – “American Dreaming” Best Bluegrass Album Billy Strings – Live Vol. 1

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes – I Built A World

Dan Tyminski – Dan Tyminski: Live From The Ryman

The Del McCoury Band – Songs Of Love And Life

Sister Sadie – No Fear

Tony Trischka – Earl Jam

Best Traditional Blues Album Cedric Burnside – Hill Country Love

The Fabulous Thunderbirds – Struck Down

Little Feat – Sam’s Place

Sue Foley – One Guitar Woman

Taj Mahal – Swingin’: Live At The Church In Tulsa Best Contemporary Blues Album Antonio Vergara – The Fury

Joe Bonamassa – Blues Deluxe Vol. 2

Ruthie Foster – Mileage

Shemekia Copeland – Blame It On Eve

Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour – Friendlytown

Best Folk Album Adrianne Lenker – Bright Future

American Patchwork Quartet – American Patchwork Quartet

Aoife O’Donovan – All My Friends

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – Woodland

Madi Diaz – Weird Faith Best Regional Roots Music Album Big Chief Monk Ft. J’wan Boudreaux – Live At The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Kalani Pe’a – Kuini

New Breed Brass Band Ft. Trombone Shorty – Live At The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

The Rumble – Stories From The Battlefield

Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul – 25 Back To My Roots

Best Latin Pop Album Anitta – Funk Generation

Kali Uchis – Orquídeas

Kany García – García

Luis Fonsi – El Viaje

Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Best Música Urbana Album Bad Bunny – Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana

Feid – Ferxxocalipsis

J Balvin – Rayo

Residente – Las Letras Ya No Importan

Young Miko – Att.

Best Latin Rock Or Alternative Album Cimafunk – Pa’ Tu Cuerpa

El David Aguilar – Compita Del Destino

Mon Laferte – Autopoiética

Nathy Peluso – Grasa

Rawayana – ¿Quién Trae Las Cornetas? Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano) Carín León – Boca Chueca, Vol. 1

Chiquis – Diamantes

Jessi Uribe – De Lejitos

Peso Pluma – Éxodo

Best Tropical Latin Album Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 – Radio Güira

Kiki Valera – Vacilón Santiaguero

Marc Anthony – Muevense

Sheila E. – Bailar

Tony Succar & Mimy Succar – Alma, Corazón, Y Salsa (Live At Gran Teatro Nacional) Best Global Music Performance Angélique Kidjo & Soweto Gospel Choir – “Sunlight To My Soul”

Arooj Aftab – “Raat Ki Rani”

Jacob Collier Ft. Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal – “A Rock Somewhere”

Masa Takumi Ft. Ron Korb, Noshir Mody, & Dale Edward Chung – “Kashira”

Rocky Dawuni – “Rise”

Sheila E. Ft. Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar – “Bemba Colorá”

Best African Music Performance Asake & Wizkid – “MMS”

Burna Boy – “Higher”

Chris Brown Ft. Davido & Lojay – “Sensational”

Tems – “Love Me JeJe”

Yemi Alade – “Tomorrow” Best Global Music Album Antonio Rey – “Historias De Un Flamenco”

Ciro Hurtado – “Paisajes”

Matt B & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra – “Alkebulan II”

Rema – “Heis”

Tems – “Born In The Wild”

Best Reggae Album Collie Buddz – Take It Easy

Shenseea – Never Gets Late Here

Various Artists – Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By the Film (Deluxe)

Vybz Kartel – Party With Me

The Wailers – Evolution Best New Age, Ambient, Or Chant Album Anoushka Shankar – Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn

Chris Redding – Visions Of Sounds De Luxe

Radhika Vekaria – Warriors Of Light

Ricky Kej – Break Of Dawn

Ryuichi Sakamoto – Opus

Wouter Kellerman, Éru Matsumoto, & Chandrika Tandon – Triveni