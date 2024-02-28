“Texas Hold ‘Em” has proven to be a major song for Beyoncé. It recently became the first song by a Black woman to lead the Billboard country charts, and a few days ago, it became her ninth No. 1 single on the Hot 100. Some, though, couldn’t help but notice some similarities between Beyoncé’s single and the theme song of Franklin, the classic turtle-starring kids show from the late ’90s and early ’00s.

Here’s a video comparing the two songs:

As TMZ notes, the comparison has generated some attention on TikTok. Now, Bruce Cockburn, the beloved Canadian singer-songwriter who wrote and performed the Franklin theme, has shared his thoughts. He told the publication, “I think Beyoncé’s ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ is a good record. Unfortunately, I can’t claim to have had any part in writing it. The rhythmic feel is similar to my theme song for the Franklin TV series, but to my ears, that’s where the similarity stops. ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ is her song, and I wish her success with it!”

So, it doesn’t look like Beyoncé is about to get dragged into a legal battle over her new music. Kanye West can’t say the say the same thing right now, though, as it looks like he’s getting sued by Donna Summer’s estate.