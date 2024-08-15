Kings Of Leon are fresh off of the release of their latest album, Can We Please Have Fun, and earlier this year, they announced a tour in support of the project. Well, the Can We Please Have Fun World Tour kicked off in Austin, Texas last night (August 14), and the setlist (via setlist.fm) is worth checking out if you’re thinking about hitting up a show later in the tour.

The setlist has a focus on Can We Please Have Fun, but favorite from throughout the band’s career are sprinkled throughout the show, including “On Call,” “Sex On Fire,” “Molly’s Chambers,” and more. Overall, all nine of the band’s albums were represented in the setlist, from the 2003 debut Youth & Young Manhood to their just-released project.

Check out the full setlist from last night’s Austin performance below.