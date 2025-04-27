Lana Del Rey is a ‘very’ happily married woman. But the “Bluebird” singer’s days as an eligible bachelorette were not that long ago. During her performance at Stagecoach 2025, Lana sang all about it.

With a new studio album on the way, Lana debuted several tracks from the upcoming work. On one of the tunes titled, “57.5,” Lana Del Rey revealed she and Morgan Wallen once shared a kiss.

“I kissed Morgan Wallen / I guess kissing me kind of went to his head / If you want my secret to success/I suggest don’t go ATVing with him when you’re out west,” she sang.

The onstage confession took festivalgoers for a loop. But she insisted that details of their seemingly brief entanglement would remain between them. “This is the last time I’m ever going to say this line,” she continued.

However, based on the previous working title of her next project (The Right Person Will Stay) and her concluding line, Lana and Morgan’s fling was not filled with good memories

“Now I got a man, he really loves me… A fan of mine,” said Lana seemingly referring to her husband Jeremy Dufrene in the crowd.

Morgan Wallen has not issued a response to Lana’s lyric. Now, fans are camped out in his social media pages’ comment section begging for him to address the matter.