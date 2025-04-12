Lana Del Rey appears to have a case of the creative jitters. Yesterday (April 11), the songwriter shared her latest single, “Henry, Come On.” For all intents and purposes, the tune served as Lana’s forthcoming album The Right Person Will Stay’s lead track. However, the plan has seemingly been modified.

In a now-deleted Instagram reel (archived by Rolling Stone), Lana Del Rey suggested that she changed her forthcoming album’s title and release date.

“You know it’s not going to come on time, right,” she said. “Should I even tell you that the name changed again? Should I tell you that now, while you’re so happy that you even have a song? Yeah, maybe I’ll wait.”

Back in November 2024, Lana declared the 13 song project, which is set to feature production from Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, and Luke Roberts, would drop on May 21. Since removing the reel, Lana hasn’t shared a new album title or expected release date. But to ease fans’ anxiety, Lana has posted song snippets on her Instagram page as well as in her Instagram stories.

With Lana Del Rey confirmed to perform at Stagecoach 2025 later this month, supported expect clarity before she closes her set. However, the updates could arrive earlier than then.