Last week saw Lana Del Rey release “Henry, Come On,” the first taste of her new country era. Today (April 18), she’s back with more as she has shared another new single, the delicate “Bluebird.”

To open the song, Del Rey sings, “Little bird, bluebird / Fly away for both of us / For you have wings and I’ve no means to fly / Little bird, bluebird / Find some strength inside my hand / Anything to let you sing goodbye / For your thoughts are small, they can’t keep you from leavin’ / As the wake of my past crashes in / I hear the door slam, but the window’s wide open / We both shouldn’t be dealing with him.”

As for Del Rey’s upcoming album, the status of it is somewhat clear. It was originally referred to as Lasso, but more recently, it has been called The Right Person Will Stay. However, in a message that Del Rey shared and deleted last week, she wrote, “You know it’s not going to come on time, right? Should I even tell you that the name changed again? Should I tell you that now, while you’re so happy that you even have a song? Yeah, maybe I’ll wait.”

Listen to “Bluebird” above.