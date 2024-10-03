Lana Del Rey just had a significant life change: Last week, she got married to Jeremy Dufrene, who works as an alligator tour guide in Louisiana. Now, Del Rey has publicly addressed the nuptials while calling out some paparazzi for harassing her.

In the comments of a fan account post on Instagram, Del Rey wrote (as TMZ notes):

“Unfortunately, a local couple from Houma won’t stop flying drones into our windows every morning and following us with a tracker. all that being said Jeremy is the one and only. And amazing. And we’re very happy. But if Sara Michelle Champagne and Kruesch (a famous New Orleans paparazzi) could stop switching vehicles following the family- and stop following us around remote parts of the country and photo shopping my wedding ring into a pearl- I know we would feel a lot safer.”

Meanwhile, Del Rey and Dufrene seem to be otherwise enjoying married life so far. As TMZ reports, the two were spotted snuggling outside of a Louisiana restaurant, where they appeared to take some selfies together as Del Rey sported her wedding ring. The two apparently also took time to take photos with restaurant staff and talk with them after their meal had concluded.