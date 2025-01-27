It’s not a party in the Cyrus family.

Last week, Billy Ray Cyrus, of “Achy Breaky Heart” and Gene the pool guy in Mulholland Drive fame, performed at President Donald Trump’s inaugural ball. It was a disaster — so much so that his son, Trace, penned an emotional message on Instagram about (and to) his dad. “The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life. Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now,” he wrote. “It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you.” Billy Ray allegedly responded to his son’s concern by threatening him with legal action.

Trace’s sister, Miley, is reportedly staying out of the drama.

“Miley used to feel overwhelmed by the family drama. She worked hard to remove herself. She’s not about to get involved again,” a source told People. “She’s in a great place now. She’s thriving and looking out for herself.”

The “Flowers” singer is up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2025 Grammys for “II Most Wanted” from Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter.

Previously, Miley offered a backhanded compliment to Billy Ray, crediting him for her “narcissism.” She added, “Without my dad, I know… who I am as a person wouldn’t exist. Because my dad, as a creative and as an artist, and the way his brain works, has always made me feel safer in my own mind.”