The Cyrus family may be filled with achy breaky hearts. Back in June 2024, Billy Ray Cyrus reportedly filed for divorce from fellow singer Firerose after seven short months. Recently, Miley Cyrus seemingly doubled down on her decision to remain “no contact” with her famous father. Now, Trace Cyrus has damning claims of his own.

In an upload shared to his Instagram stories (viewable here, courtesy of TMZ), Trace accused Billy Ray of threatening him with legal action over concerns he expressed about his health.

“Dad, my message was beyond loving,” he wrote. “I could have been extremely honest about a lot more. But, I don’t want to put your business out there like that.”

He continued: “But for you to threaten me with legal action for wanting you to get help is a disgrace. Pappy is looking down at you with such disappointment I can assure you. You should be ashamed of yourself.”

Despite this anger Trace inserted a sliver of compassion, writing: “I will all always love you, but I no longer respect you as a man,” he wrote.

Trace Cyrus’ original statement (“You’re not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it”) followed Billy Ray’s performance at President Donald Trump’s inauguration.