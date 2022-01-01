Miley Cyrus rang in the new year in a big way by celebrating the start of 2022 with a massive New Year’s Eve TV special. But things didn’t go exactly as planned. Right before launching into a rendition of her hit track “Party In The USA,” the strap on Cyrus’ silver crop top broke and she still continued with the entire song while experiencing a major wardrobe malfunction.

Cyrus, alongside Pete Davidson, was the official host of NBC’s New Year’s Eve special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. The star-studded event saw performances by the likes of Saweetie, Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, and more before they counted down to 2022. But things took a turn when Cyrus’ top had a wardrobe malfunction while she was on stage.

While the official livestream doesn’t show much of the wardrobe malfunction presumably thanks to an expert team behind the cameras, a fan-captured video shows exactly what went down. Cyrus hugged one of her guest performers goodbye and as she pulled away from the embrace, her metal top snagged and the strap broke off. The singer immediately clutched her chest but still managed to play things off. “Okay, people are officially watching my tits out,” she sad into the mic as “Party In The USA” began. “This is still the most amount of clothes I’ve worn onstage,” she later joked.

Miley Cyrus suffered a wardrobe malfunction as she rang in the new year singing “Party in the USA” at her #MileysNewYearsEveParty. https://t.co/jZd4WZp4dO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 1, 2022

Watch clips of Cyrus’ “Party In The USA” performance above.

