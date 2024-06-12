Miley Cyrus recently appeared on Dave Letterman’s Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, where she and the host enjoyed an in-depth conversation about the pop star’s life and music. During the interview, the “Flowers” singer talked about her family, including her country star father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

According to TMZ, she credited her dad with one of her less-flattering traits. Although she acknowledged that he’d had a very rough childhood, she said she inherited her “narcissism” from him, saying she was selfish as a child. Still, she was willing to admit, “Without my dad, I know … who I am as a person wouldn’t exist. Because my dad, as a creative and as an artist, and the way his brain works, has always made me feel safer in my own mind.”

The relationship between the two has been fraught ever since Billy Ray divorced Miley’s mom Tish, leading to the kids allegedly choosing sides between them and freezing each other out. However, both parents have seemingly made efforts to remind the squabbling sibs that they are family (and therefore, pretty much stuck together) and encourage them to make amends. Billy Ray recently posted a nostalgic tribute to Miley on Instagram amid his ongoing divorce from his new paramour, the 37-year-old Firerose.