Well, that’s a wrap: Coachella 2025 is over. There were plenty of highlights throughout the two weekends: Lady Gaga stunned, Bernie Sanders showed up, d4vd tried to do a backflip, Addison Rae flashed her underwear, Deadmau5 had a few too many, etc.
Post Malone provided a late-fest high-point, too. During his April 20 set, he welcomed a couple of guests onto the stage. Jelly Roll joined for “Losers” (here’s a video). Malone told Jelly (as NME notes), “I knew from the first moment that I f*cking hugged you that you had the biggest heart in the f*cking universe, and I can only say thank you so very much, and thank you for coming out tonight and I love you and I can’t wait to kick some f*cking ass. You are the greatest motherf*cker in the world.”
Towards the end of the set, Ed Sheeran also showed up, accompanying Malone for his Swae Lee collaboration “Sunflower” (here’s a video).
Check out Malone’s full setlist below.
Post Malone’s Coachella 2025 Weekend 2 Setlist
1. “Texas Tea”
2. “Wow”
3. “Better Now”
4. “Lemon Tree”
5. “Wrong Ones”
6. “Go Flex”
7. “I Fall Apart”
8. “Losers” (with Jelly Roll)
9. “Goodbyes”
10. “M-E-X-I-C-O”
11. “What Don’t Belong To Me”
12. “Circles”
13. “White Iverson”
14. “Psycho”
15. “Dead At The Honky Tonk”
16. “Rockstar”
17. “Sunflower” (with Ed Sheeran)
18. “I Had Some Help”
19. “Congratulations”