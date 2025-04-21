Well, that’s a wrap: Coachella 2025 is over. There were plenty of highlights throughout the two weekends: Lady Gaga stunned, Bernie Sanders showed up, d4vd tried to do a backflip, Addison Rae flashed her underwear, Deadmau5 had a few too many, etc.

Post Malone provided a late-fest high-point, too. During his April 20 set, he welcomed a couple of guests onto the stage. Jelly Roll joined for “Losers” (here’s a video). Malone told Jelly (as NME notes), “I knew from the first moment that I f*cking hugged you that you had the biggest heart in the f*cking universe, and I can only say thank you so very much, and thank you for coming out tonight and I love you and I can’t wait to kick some f*cking ass. You are the greatest motherf*cker in the world.”

Towards the end of the set, Ed Sheeran also showed up, accompanying Malone for his Swae Lee collaboration “Sunflower” (here’s a video).

Check out Malone’s full setlist below.