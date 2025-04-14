If Addison Rae hasn’t won you over yet, she will by June 6. That’s the day her new album comes out, as she revealed in a very, ahem, cheeky way at Coachella. The “High Fashion” singer was a surprise guest during Arca’s performance over the weekend. After performing “Aquamarine / Arcamarine,” Rae turned around to reveal the words “June 6th” written on her underwear.

The title and tracklist for the album have yet to be released.

Last year, Rae spoke to Rolling Stone about how Charli XCX (who also played Coachella) encouraged and inspired her. “[Charli] respected me and my ideas,” she said. “It was the first time I really took the step on my own to be confident in the ideas I had and follow that. I owe that all to Charli.”

The “Von Dutch” singer has referred to Rae (who she enlisted for Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat) as a “f*cking genius,” while Rosalía called her “the absolute project manager of her work and has a very clear vision of what she’s creating,” adding, “Her choreographies seem so beautiful to me. I love how she brings the 2000s American pop star back to these days.”

You can see the album reveal here.