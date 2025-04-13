Most inspiring stories start with bouncing back after a hard stumble. But an epic fall can also serve as an important lesson. D4vd learned this during his set at Coachella 2025.

On the festival’s opening day (April 11), in an attempt to hype up the crowd D4vd showed off his gymnastics skills. Unfortunately, the “My House Is Not A Home” singer’s aerial stunt failed miserably. In a now-viral clip (viewable here), D4vd face-planted after launching into a backflip.

Initially, fans were concerned after hearing the sound his head made when slamming on to the stage. Then moments later D4vd is seen laughing it off. Now fans online have shared a string of silly jokes about the incident. Even D4vd has gotten in on the joke sharing a few hilarious responses of his own.

“Humiliation ritual complete…,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “See u next week Coachella. I love u.”

In his Instagram stories, D4vd posted a screenshot of his disastrous backflip with the caption: “All I’m listening to [is my song ‘What Are You Waiting For‘] while I practice this backflip 1000 times today.”

Fans will be glued to Coachella 2025’s live stream to see if D4vd can redeem himself.

For information on how to live stream Coachella 2025 Weekend 1, click here. To view the set times for day three (April 13) of Coachella 2025, click here.