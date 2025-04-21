Deadmau5 was among the performers at Coachella 2025 this past weekend, but things got a little sloppy, so much so that he has apologized.

As Stereogum notes, Deadmau5 DJ’d without his signature spine-altering mask as his other performance name, Testpilot. He and producer ZHU did back-to-back sets, and throughout Deadmau5’s slot, he was taking shots on stage and wasn’t exactly stable on his feet. Videos (like this one) show this, and ultimately, the performance was cut short.

In an Instagram post shared on April 19, Deadmau5 shared a photo of a water bottle and wrote, “I dont remember a thing. But I don’t think I had a cig? So… that’s good I guess? Going back to bed. Wake me up around Thursday ish.” He added in a comment, “Probably my last coachella show.” In another post later, Deadmau5 shared a photo of his cat and wrote: