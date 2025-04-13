Coachella is known as the go-to desert destination for music, food, and fashion. Every so often a featured act uses their set time to platform a social cause they’re passionate about. Yesterday (April 12), Clairo did just that during her Coachella 2025 performance.

Before taking the “Nomad” singer sang a note, the crowd was greeted by Senator Bernie Sanders. The Vermont representative used his time in front of the festivalgoers to remind them of their political power.

In a speech (viewable here), Sanders urged attendees to fight back against corruption on all levels. The message sparked a thunderous applause from the crowd. Even users online expressed their support of Sanders’ words.

Sanders followed up his Coachella with a closing statement on X (formerly Twitter). “Thank you, Coachella,” wrote Sanders. “I enjoyed introducing the great Clairo tonight.”

He closed with reference to the country’ current political landscape. “These are tough times,” he chimed. “The younger generation has to help lead in the fight to combat climate change, protect women’s rights, and build an economy that works for all, not just the few.”

