Believe it or not, MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) organizers have not yet bestowed Lady Gaga with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. But, that hasn’t stopped the “Abracadabra” singer’s devoted Little Monsters (super fans) from launching a campaign on her behalf.

Yesterday (April 11), Lady Gaga’s seemingly leaned into the online discourse at Coachella 2025. During Gaga’s weekend one headlining set she includes several fashionable Easter Eggs throughout her set.

Over the span of two hours, Lady Gaga jumped across her expansive discography. Her opening medley, which consisted of “Bloody Mary,” “Born This Way,” “Abracadabra,” “Judas,” and “Poker Face,” stayed true to Gaga’s current Mayhem visual ethos.

But as a nod to her day one supporters, during her performance of “Paparazzi,” Gaga incorporated metal crutches a callback to the 2009 music video. Then for her live rendition of “Bad Romance,” Gaga pulled a twofer.

In an elaborate setup, Gaga managed to recreate a scene from her “Bad Romance” music. Laying in a bed of sand beside her skeleton mask-wearing dancers, Gaga’s iconic music video was back and more imaginative than ever.

But Gaga did not stop there. For her final “Bad Romance” reference, one of her dancers modeled a white lace crown as seen in the initial visual. Lady Gaga compared headlining music festival to a religious experience. Still, Coachella 2025 attendees could not have guessed what haute couture frocks Gaga would wear to deliver the musical sermon.

