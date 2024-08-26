Every week, Billboard unveils the top 10 songs on the latest Hot 100 chart. The most recent rankings, for the chart dated August 31, are out now, so let’s run down who had this week’s biggest hits.

10. Teddy Swims — “Lose Control” After leading for a week in March, Swims is starting to lose control of his top-10 status as “Lose Control” rounds out this week’s rank. 9. Sabrina Carpenter — “Please Please Please” June was major for former No. 1 single “Please Please Please,” and Carpenter’s hit still doing fine in August as it hangs around the top 10.

8. Tommy Richman — “Million Dollar Baby” In addition to sticking around in the top 10, “Million Dollar Baby” is No. 1 on the Hot R&B Songs chart for a 17th week. 7. Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso” “Espresso” experienced a bit of a caffeine crash this week, dipping from No. 4 to No. 7.

6. Chappell Roan — “Good Luck, Babe!” Roan’s hit previously hit a high of No. 1, and after falling down to No. 7, it’s back at its personal best rank. 5. Billie Eilish — “Birds Of A Feather” “Birds Of A Feather” previously topped out at No. 5, a spot it hangs onto this week.

4. Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us” Lamar’s hit Drake diss is No. 1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart for a 15th week and the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs for a 13th week. 3. Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars — “Die With A Smile” The biggest debut of the week goes to Gaga and Mars’ new collaboration, making it Mars’ 19th top-10 hit and Gaga’s 18th.