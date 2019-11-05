Airbnb Is Banning Party Houses After A Deadly Halloween Shooting: An Explainer

Airbnb will now ban “party houses” and double their efforts to crack down on unauthorized parties held at properties on their platform after a deadly shooting at one such house party on Halloween left five dead and many injured. The incident took place at a four-bedroom property in the Contra Costa County suburb of Orinda on Thursday evening, where a party advertised on social media had grown to over 100 people in attendance. According to a statement released by the Contra Costa County Sherrif’s Office, officers arrived at the property in response to a noise complaint and found “a highly chaotic scene that included gunshot victims, injured party-goers, and numerous people fleeing the scene.”

According to the LA Times, three victims were pronounced dead at the scene, with another two dying from their injuries after being transported to a nearby hospital. As of now, no arrests have been made. Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky offered his condolences to the families and neighbors affected by the events on Twitter over the weekend and announced the ban, effective as of November 2nd, 2019.