Untitled-2
Uproxx
Life

will.i.am & DeNice Joined Forces To Raise Nearly $200,000 For People Affected By The LA Wildfires By Reviving Club Quarantine

Last night, FYI and Uproxx Studios partnered with De.Nice, will.i.am’s charity i.am. Angel Foundation, the Annenberg Foundation, and WalkGood LA to raise nearly $200,000 for those affected by the devastating LA Wildfires. Dubbed the “LA Check In,” the IG-hosted livestream event — a sort of spiritual successor to De.Nice’s Covid-era Club Quarantine streams — operated in a telethon model and raised funds from around the world with a special focus on individuals, first responders, and organizations directly impacted by the wildfires.

The livestream included a moving opening statement by will.i.am, a performance by DJ Hed, and appearances by the acclaimed actress and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph, the mother of WalkGood LA co-founder and actor, Etienne Maurice, and an appearance by the comedian and actor, Affion Crockett.

Kevin Wilson

The event brought together personalities, figures, and live donations from people who live and breathe LA, showing a strong commitment to the rebuilding efforts, and highlighting the vital role the arts and humanities play in bringing connection and community together while some of the wildfires continue to burn.

But the efforts aren’t over yet. The LA Check In will return tonight alongside guest DJ Meka Lolita with anticipated appearances by Charlamagne the God, Fitz and the Tantrums, Imogen Heap, MC Lyte, Sleater-Kinney and more for another night of fundraising. Tune into the livestream on Instagram Live or Youtube.

Kevin Wilson
Hamish Robertson Of The Annenberg Foundation
Travel Guides
Hotels We Love: Explore Sedona’s Best Trails, Just Outside This Luxurious Resort
by: Uproxx authors
How to Visit Machu Picchu Solo & Last Minute Without A Tour Group
by: Uproxx authors
Alpacas, Ceviche, and Homestay in the Peruvian Andes — A Solo Travel Diary
by: Uproxx authors
A Travel Guide To St. Kitts — The Caribbean Island You’re Missing Out On
by: Uproxx authors
Nostalgix’s Ultimate Guide To Vancouver: Where To Eat, Sleep, Party, And Play
by: Uproxx authors
Make Your Money Count: How To Travel In Places Where Your Dollar Goes A Long Way
by: Uproxx authors