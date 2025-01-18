Last night, FYI and Uproxx Studios partnered with De.Nice, will.i.am’s charity i.am. Angel Foundation, the Annenberg Foundation, and WalkGood LA to raise nearly $200,000 for those affected by the devastating LA Wildfires. Dubbed the “LA Check In,” the IG-hosted livestream event — a sort of spiritual successor to De.Nice’s Covid-era Club Quarantine streams — operated in a telethon model and raised funds from around the world with a special focus on individuals, first responders, and organizations directly impacted by the wildfires.

The livestream included a moving opening statement by will.i.am, a performance by DJ Hed, and appearances by the acclaimed actress and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph, the mother of WalkGood LA co-founder and actor, Etienne Maurice, and an appearance by the comedian and actor, Affion Crockett.



The event brought together personalities, figures, and live donations from people who live and breathe LA, showing a strong commitment to the rebuilding efforts, and highlighting the vital role the arts and humanities play in bringing connection and community together while some of the wildfires continue to burn.

But the efforts aren’t over yet. The LA Check In will return tonight alongside guest DJ Meka Lolita with anticipated appearances by Charlamagne the God, Fitz and the Tantrums, Imogen Heap, MC Lyte, Sleater-Kinney and more for another night of fundraising. Tune into the livestream on Instagram Live or Youtube.