In 2009, Amy Poehler introduced us to a television icon. A midlevel bureaucrat with an unflinching sense of optimism, Leslie Knope was the small-town hero of Parks & Rec, one whose bright-eyed belief in the power of local government was surprisingly infectious. She was a feminist, a lover of breakfast foods, and a woman who encouraged others to pursue their passions, who inspired them to support her own.

We might not have known it when those first episodes aired, but Leslie Knope was a lot like Poehler herself.

In 2008, Poehler had just ended her residency on NBC’s sketch-comedy series, Saturday Night Live. She’d spent close to a decade on the show, manning the Weekend Update desk with Seth Meyers and ushering in an era that challenged the boys-club legacy SNL had unintentionally built. Along with comedians like Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch, Maya Rudolph, and later, Kristen Wiig, Poehler wrote skits and created characters with a shelf life built for the new, digital age. When she left, she brought that talent for crafting likable, layered women to Mike Schur’s workplace comedy – spending years honing what would become TV’s most forwardly-feminist mascot.

Leslie Knope was the kind of woman who crafted campaign ads at just 10-years-old. She brunched with Madeline Albright. She prided herself on her organizational binders, she enjoyed hard work, she once overdosed on flu medication to raise money for her town’s Harvest Festival. Leslie Knope taught people, especially young girls, that it was okay to actually care about things. Cool, even.

But she was just a character on a TV show, Poehler was an actress and activist doing that same work off-screen, building an online community whose goal was to empower the next generation.

They call themselves Amy Poehler’s Smart Girls.

The organization was founded by Poehler and her longtime collaborator Meredith Walker back in 2008. The two women had met working on SNL and quickly found they shared a passion for wanting to help young girls find their place in the world.

“The idea came out of us wishing we had a time machine so we could go back to the younger versions of ourselves and let them know it was gonna be ok,” Poehler told Huffington Post. “We wanted to do a show that we would have wanted to watch at that age. And we knew we wanted to have a dance party at the end. We basically started with the dance party and worked backward.”