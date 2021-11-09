While Demi Lovato has brought joy to fans for years through their music, the artist is now making this a bit more, well, intimate. Following Gwyneth Paltrow releasing her own line of sex toys through her lifestyle brand Goop, Lovato has partnered with sex toy retailer Bellesa to launch their own discreet device: the Demi Wand.

According to its listing (via Rolling Stone), the Demi Wand is a compact 5.5-inch device that works “for all body types” and offers the user “whisper quiet” yet intense vibrations in eight speeds. The toy comes in two colors — beige and bright, buttery yellow — and is made of “silky-smooth” silicone that’s non-porous, body-safe, and fully water-resistant, making it easy for cleaning as well as bath time fun. Last but certainly not least, the vibrator also comes with a clam-shell carrying case that charges the device when not in use, similar to AirPods. Honestly, this might just be the device’s biggest selling point, as it makes it a real must-buy for folks who never seem to have any batteries lying around or, much like myself, can’t even be bothered to charge their phone half the time. The Demi Wand is available exclusively through Bellesa Boutique and retails for $79.

According to Lovato, this venture is part of their greater mission to reduce the stigma surrounding sex toys, as well as make them more inclusive and gender-neutral. In their press release for the toy, Lovato said:

“There is nothing more empowering than taking your pleasure into your own hands. We have spent far too long pretending we are not sexual beings – it’s time for us to put this stigma to rest. We are all deserving of pleasure. We are all deserving of orgasms.”

Lovato also shared the news on their Instagram, writing in the caption they “wanted to create my own sex toy to take the stigma away from pleasure, and to take your sexual relationship to the next level.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWBl8QJPiiD/

In addition to Lovato, the partnership is also a massive milestone for Bellesa. Founded in 2017, Bellesa got its start by creating by-women, for-women pornography, and used its success in that industry to help launch Bellesa Boutique, an online storefront specializing in sex toys and sex-positive merchandise. Bellesa CEO Michelle Shnaidman gushed about Lovato and the collaboration, calling the musician “someone who is fiercely and unapologetically themself” and ultimately embodies “the Bellesa brand.”