Matthew McConaughey Hosted A Virtual Bingo Game For Seniors Quarantined In Texas

Entertainers, from musicians to late night hosts to celebrity chefs, have been thinking outside the box during this pandemic of ours, firing up their webcams and trying to keep us — and themselves — from going stir crazy. One of the more inventive — and kind — examples of this came from Matthew McConaughey. As per CBS News, the Oscar-winning thespian decided to treat a bevy of quarantined seniors to a game of bingo, hosted by him.

A number of residents at the nursing home known as the Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living, located in Round Rock, Texas, are no doubt, as most seniors, lonely and scared; those above 70 are most susceptible to the effects of Covid-19, and they’ve had to forego visits from guests and loved ones to stay safe. Back in September, members of the home’s Bingo group decided to invite the native Texan movie star to join one of their games. This time he was available, virally.

Video from the Bingo game was posted to the home’s Facebook page, which you can watch here, and it finds McConaughey — surrounded by his mom Kay, his wife Camila, and their kids — calling out numbers as every participant plays from the safety of their rooms. Winners got to ask the actor any question they liked.

McConaughey has been an outspoken advocate of social distancing and staying home. In mid-March he posted a video in which he pleaded for unity and hope, reminding us that “every red light eventually turns green.”

because every red light eventually turns green pic.twitter.com/x05GuITW4J — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) March 17, 2020

As per BuzzFeed, the end of their virtual Bingo home, the residents of Round Rock Senior Living thanked McConaughey by each holding up a green cards expressing their love for what he did.

(Via CBS News and BuzzFeed)