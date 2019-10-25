The “Critical Infrastructure Protection Act” is sweeping the nation. This “act” — a dictate from the energy lobby — is handing ready-made bills to state legislatures for them to enact as local law. The ready-made bills are being presented as an infrastructure safety measure that gives states the right to arrest and prosecute any protestor for either trespass near or damages to a pipeline, oil refinery, chemical plant, waterwork, or even corporate headquarters on an energy company.

In short, it’s an anti-protesting law that allows law enforcement and the judicial system to prosecute protesters for simply showing up (think Dakota Access Pipeline protesters, etc). The penalty? It varies. But in all cases, it turns a protester of an oil company or its pipeline into a felon with tens-of-thousands in fines and sometimes decades in prison. Seriously.

Here’s what’s actually going on with these “Critical Infrastructure Protection” laws and what they might mean for you.