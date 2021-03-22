Rashida Jones’ Side Hustle Is Writing Feminist Comic Books

Rashida Jones is a multihyphenate — a class of entertainers growing increasingly common in Hollywood. She can act. She directs. She’s produced a handful of great TV shows.

And, she writes comic books in her spare time.

It’s that last notch on her ever-expanding resume that might seem most surprising, at least to casual fans. The daughter of actress Peggy Lipton and legendary music producer Quincy Jones, the former Parks and Rec star was more than likely destined to carve out her own space in the entertainment industry, but it’s not an impressive lineage that has propelled Jones to her current status as one of Hollywood’s most prolific creators — it’s her irrepressible drive to constantly reinvent herself and push her own artistic limits.

After all, Jones could’ve remained content to deliver her own brand of funny-woman in front of the camera. She spent years reimagining the role of the “chill girlfriend” on shows like The Office and the unfailingly supportive best friend on NBC’s other aforementioned hit workplace comedy. She was the remarkably understanding fiance to Paul Rudd’s friendless man-child in I Love You, Man, a no-nonsense detective surrounded by all kind of nonsense on the criminally underrated comedy series, Angie Tribeca, and, most recently, Bill Murray’s estranged daughter in the delightfully fun On The Rocks.

But telling stories rather than just interpreting them seems to be something Jones was drawn to early in her career. It’s why she penned the awkwardly funny Andy Samberg-starring rom-com Celeste & Jesse. It’s why she decided to produce a documentary spotlighting the young women drawn to the porn industry in this new internet age with Hot Girls Wanted. And it’s why she ventured into the comic book space, crafting a decidedly feminist graphic novel that feels revolutionary — even a decade after its first issue dropped.

Jones, along with Christina Weir, Nunzio DeFilippis, and comic artist Jeff Wamester introduced her version of a kick-ass action hero in 2010 with Frenemy of the State. Centered around a young heiress named Arianna Von Holmberg, the series imagines a socialite exhausted by the vapid demands of her wealthy lifestyle and plagued by a succession of bad decisions, one of which leads her to a mutually-beneficial gig as a CIA operative. Because what better cover than that of a globe-trotting celebrity with time to kill?

According to Jezebel, which referenced a Vanity Fair interview Jones had given during that year’s awards circuit, the premise for her comic debut came thanks to Paris Hilton. More specifically, our culture’s obsession with women like Hilton — debutantes forced to live their lives in the public eye.

“I had this funny notion that she’s actually some crazy genius who knew exactly what she was doing, and she was just conducting this elaborate anthropological study on the world,” Jones told Vanity Fair at the time. “I imagined that she was going home every night and whispering into her mini-recorder: ‘Day three hundred and twenty-seven. I continue to have them all fooled.’ That was sort of where the idea for this comic started.”