Cannabis Strains That Balance Relaxation And Euphoria For Summer 2020

We’re deep into summer so it’s high time (jokes for days!) that we show some love to our favorite seasonal strains of cannabis. To match the vibe of Quarantine Summer 2020, we’ve put a focus on high THC strains that strike a fine balance between chilled-out relaxation and energetic euphoria. Our previous lists — featuring strains ideal for melting away quarantine stress, and a collection of 4/20-worthy buds that would make the most devout stoners proud — were heavily themed. For this collection we’ve put the priority on flavor, curating a list with strains that taste as good as they look. Light up one of our eight picks below, and you’ll be transported to a stress-free world — despite the fact that we’re living amidst a global pandemic in one of the hardest-hit countries on earth. Here are the weed strains to get you through the rest of the summer.

Maui Wowie View this post on Instagram Beautiful Sunday afternoon 🌞🌺🌴🌅 #mauiwowie A post shared by CannaBliss Island (@cannablissisland) on Jun 28, 2020 at 7:00pm PDT THC: 20.6%

Strain: Sativa Hawaii-grown weed doesn’t get the same attention as strains originating from California or Colorado, but Maui Wowie is one of the best-tasting strains on the market, and one of our favorite Sativas. The smoke from Maui Wowie is shockingly sweet with a nice blend of citrus, berry, and pine flavors that will be best enjoyed in a vaporizer or paired with a grape or vanilla blunt wrap. The high is giggle-inducing and will leave you relaxed and euphoric, perfect for chilling poolside on a hot summer day (if you’re lucky enough to have a backyard pool) or paired with a White Claw, gin and soda, or a LaCroix (for those not trying to get cross-faded). Check Weedmaps to find Maui Wowie at a dispensary near you or pick up the strain through MedMen. Mimosa View this post on Instagram #mimosa #mimosastrain #420 #medicalmarijuana A post shared by Leaf Depot (@leafdepot) on Jul 2, 2020 at 10:18am PDT THC: 23%

Strain: Hybrid Mimosa is a Sativa-dominant hybrid strain with Purple Punch and Clementine genetics that produces a delicious citrus flavor with slightly sweet and floral tropical notes. Despite its hybrid properties, this strain is probably the last thing you’ll want to smoke if you’re calling it an early night and trying to relax — it’ll have you bouncing off the walls and breaking out into giggly fits. Mimosa is also one of the few strains out there that can be described as arousing, probably because of the uplifting high that follows a single hit of this stuff. Even the most hardcore Indica-loving stoners will have to tip their hat to this powerful Sativa-dominant hybrid. Check Weedmaps to find Mimosa at a dispensary near you or pick up the strain from MedMen.