Why Both Super Bowl Team Names Should Be Replaced

With Super Bowl Sunday fast approaching, the rumbles have been growing on Native Twitter. Think pieces are being written on liberal and conservative outlets. And arguments are sure to break out between young and old family members at Super Bowl parties in Missouri and the Bay Area. Cold rage! Blind fury! Bickering over the nacho plate! What’s causing this dust-up? Of the 32 teams in the NFL, two of three teams with overtly and covertly bigoted names that target Indigenous Americans are going to the Super Bowl. A classic case of America’s pastime (being racist) merging with its favorite game. Given this unique cultural moment, people are taking to their social media and journalism platforms to share takes, educate, and reflect on the state of not only the NFL in 2020 but the greater issue of our nebulous-but-supposedly-lofty “American values.” Essentially, the question at the root of the issue boils down to this: Why is it still okay for Americans to wear redface and mock Indigenous pain in 2020? Seriously, help me get it. Blackface has been resoundingly jettisoned from our society. Race is an issue that defines our nation. So why are we still fair game? I tend to be a glass-is-half-full kind of person. So for me, this can only boil down to education, or a lack thereof. The science backs me up on this. Americans (of all cultural backgrounds) are woefully uneducated — or, worse, miseducated — about anything pertaining to Indigenous history or our modern lives. The average American simply has no clue to the horrific nature of the actions taken by the United States and its citizens against Indigenous people from sea-to-shining-sea. Worse yet, there’s little to no purchase on the harrowing nature of Indigenous life today for the 572 nations that are living on Indian reservations across this country. So let me try to keep that promise in the headline and explain why both names should be replaced. Not because of some left/right or politically correct/progressive agenda. Not for clicks. This is the history you need to know to understand exactly who you are. Indigenous people are real Americans that are living and suffering in the U.S. right now and, yes, your actions towards them — even relating to sports — make a difference.

Moreover, the eastern reaches of Missouri were home to one of the more advanced agricultural and metal-working societies on the planet around 1500. Relics like Cahokia, the largest urban center in the Mississippian culture pre-colonization was a wonder to see. They unquestionably were not stone-age people riding horses in loincloths. THE 49ERS — A Brief History Let’s dive right into why this name is baffling. The 1849 Gold Rush and the Oregon Trail that fed it was an outright act of genocide. That’s not hyperbole. Between 1849 and the late 1870s, the United States government in conjunction with the territory of California enacted laws to legally exterminate the Indigenous people of California. The main thrust of the story is that the United State armed local “militias” thanks to the second amendment and sent them out on raiding parties. They’d raid Indigenous towns, kill all the men, and then take the women and children to slave markets to be sold to miners as free labor. Not to compare the two, but there was a notable difference between the iteration of slavery happening in California and the plantation system of the American South. Where African slaves were seen as a chattel-based equity investment, Indigenous Californians were being enslaved to be worked to death and replaced until they were all gone. It was a single-generation system. To a 49er miner, an Indigenous woman or child was nothing more than a pick-ax — when it broke, you simply had to buy a new one. This slave trade lasted well into the 1870s with slave markets in San Francisco still functioning until they simply ran out of people to sell. In the end, Calfornia’s Indigenous population fell by 80 percent over 25 years. And it didn’t end there. Laws by the U.S. government — like Greaser Act in the 1850s — sought to ethnically cleanse “Spanish Indians” from California. That was followed by the “Mexican Repatriation” movement in the 1920s and 1930s and Operation Wetback in the 1950s, which changed the government’s target from “Spanish Indians” to just “Mexicans.” Both titles were code for ethnically cleansing brown people, many with Indigenous backgrounds and almost all with American citizenship — expatriating people from the U.S. to present-day Mexico, where none of them had ever set foot. So understand this: when Indigenous people see Sourdough Sam, the 49ers mascot, they may very well think of the sheer audacity it takes to whitewash an actual genocide with a smiling, blue-eyed miner rather than a folk hero. It’s a nod to the past, sure, but a shitty one. It’s also understandable. The California Genocide is not taught in schools. It barely makes a blip on the national consciousness. SO WHAT NEXT? It’s one thing for a population or group of sports fans to claim ignorance to all of this pre-2000. That excuse is gone, folks. We live in an age where the reality of America’s history with Indigenous people is easily accessible from the people living through the fallout of that history. In 2020, you don’t get to play the “well, I didn’t know card” anymore. You have wifi. There are history podcasts. It’s the U.S.’s responsibility to educate people on this but some of that falls on you, too. That’s not to say that “everything is the worst.” Things are changing in some regards. As mentioned above, teams and broadcasters are refusing to show redface. The Cleveland Indians have walked back from Chief Wahoo. Companies are refusing to broker Redskins merchandise. Even in that image above, from a Chicago Blackhawks game, shows a single fan in a sea of fans who are not in fake headdresses. That, to me, provides some hope.