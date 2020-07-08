The U.S. Government is currently considering a ban on certain Chinese social media apps, including the massively popular TikTok. And it’s totally not because the President got trolled by a bunch of teenagers who conspired to falsely RSVP to his comeback rally over the app. In an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham early Monday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo indicated the United States was “very seriously” looking into banning the app, saying “With respect to Chinese apps on people’s cell phones, I can assure you the United States will get this one right too… I don’t want to get out in front of the President, but it’s something we’re looking at,” adding that American users of the app should only download TikTok if “you want your private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.”

According to CNN, while TikTok is owned by the Beijing-based startup ByteDance, the company has an American CEO and claims that data centers are located outside of China and therefore not subjected to Chinese law, and actively stores U.S. user data in the United States. In a statement following Pompeo’s remarks, a spokesperson restated that the company has “no higher priority than promoting a safe and secure app experience for our users.” Adding that the company has “never provided user data to the Chinese government, nor would we do so if asked.”

The issue at stake

The ban consideration comes amid heightened tensions between the United States and China, as President Trump makes anti-Chinese sentiment a key part of his reelection campaign. The app and 58 others were recently banned in India as relations between the country and China have escalated, and now faces a loss of as much as $6 billion, according to Forbes. Another dent in revenue brought on by a potential U.S. ban might post massive problems for the app, which was downloaded an unprecedented 315 million times in the first three months of this year, according to analytics company Sensor Tower, and that doesn’t even account for the number of people who joined the app for the first time at the start of the country-wide lockdown in March.