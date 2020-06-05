A massive Black Lives Matter mural was swiftly painted on the streets of Washington DC early Friday morning ahead of a planned protest this weekend in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The capital — like all 50 states — was home to a week of protests held in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police. The mural, which simply reads “Black Lives Matter” in bold yellow letters, spans two full blocks along 16th street leading straight toward the White House in its southward direction, was officially commissioned by Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser who contacted painters to begin work early Friday morning, according to CNN.

A “Black Lives Matter” mural has been painted on the street that leads to The White House. The mural was commission by DC Mayor Muriel Bowser. She has also formally renamed the street to Black Lives Matter Plaza. Bravo @MayorBowser 👏 #BlackLivesMattter pic.twitter.com/5C0laFBDiw — Luke Addis (@mrlkdds) June 5, 2020

Mayor Bowser has also officially deemed the section of 16th street that houses the mural “Black Lives Matter Plaza.” Speaking at a press conference outside of the nearby St. John’s Church — the site of President Trumps bible-sporting photo-op from earlier in the week — Muriel told reporters “we simply all want to be here together in peace to demonstrate that in America — you can peacefully assemble, you can bring grievances to your government, and you can demand change.”

Saturday’s protest in Washington D.C. is expected to result in a large turnout, and while a mural won’t solve systemic issues, it is a message of solidarity with the protestors who are peacefully demanding nationwide change.