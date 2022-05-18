The 2022 NBA Draft Lottery took place on Tuesday night. Representatives from 14 teams made took to a stage in Chicago to see if the ping pong balls would bounce their way, and by the time deputy commissioner Mark Tatum rattled off the order for next month’s NBA Draft, head coach Jamahl Mosley from the Orlando Magic stood on stage in celebration, as his team won the right to pick first overall this year.

Here is how the entire Draft Lottery played out.

1. Orlando Magic

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

3. Houston Rockets

4. Sacramento Kings

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Indiana Pacers

7. Portland Trail Blazers

8. New Orleans Pelicans (via Los Angeles Lakers)

9. San Antonio Spurs

10. Washington Wizards

11. New York Knicks

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Los Angeles Lakers)

13. Charlotte Hornets

14. Cleveland Cavaliers

Orlando moves up after drafting fifth in the 2021 NBA Draft and selecting Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs, while they also used a selection on Michigan’s Franz Wagner that they acquired from the Chicago Bulls. The team was tied with Houston and Detroit for the best odds to pick first, and will now have to choose between the presumed frontrunners to go first: Duke’s Paolo Banchero, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, and Auburn’s Jabari Smith.

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on June 23. Prior to that, the NBA will stay in the Windy City for the next few days for its annual Draft Combine.