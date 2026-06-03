Snowfall might’ve wrapped up in 2023 after six seasons, but that doesn’t mean hardcore Snowheads (our name for the Snowfall fan community) haven’t been waiting for a continuation of the story — and now we’re finally getting it with The Drop: A Snowfall Saga, a new spinoff of the series premiering later this year on FX, Hulu, and Disney+ internationally.

The Drop follows fan favorites Wanda — played by the amazing Gail Bean — and Leon (Isaiah John) as they struggle to take West Coast rap to the mainstream while the chaos of gang wars and record label politics erupts around them. While the original series focused on LA during the crack epidemic of the mid-’80s, The Drop leaps forward to ’90s Los Angeles, capturing a decade where the culture was undergoing heavy commodification. We’re psyched to see how writer Michael Spellman and the Snowfall producers tackle this particularly rich section of hip-hop history, and we speak for many a Snowhead when we say, we’ve kind of always been hoping the show would explore the ’90s.

In addition to Bean and John, the full cast includes a mix of newcomers and returning stars from Snowfall, including: Asante Black, Peyton Alex Smith, Simmie “Buddy” Sims, Mykelti Williamson, Nicki Micheaux, Brandon Mychal Smith, Isidora Goreshter, Eric Balfour, Richard Portnow, Zaire Adams, Demetrius Gross, and Quincy Chad.

The series is set to drop later this year. Until then, we’ll be spinning some West Coast ’90s classics in anticipation.