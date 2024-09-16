The Las Vegas Aces picked up a win over the Connecticut Sun on Sunday night, but the story of the night wasn’t just a win over a strong opponent, it was A’ja Wilson once again making WNBA history.

The two-time MVP — and the heavy favorite to make it three this season — had another big game with 29 points and nine rebounds in the win. With that performance, Wilson eclipsed 1,000 points on the season, becoming the first player in league history to accomplish that feat.

Wilson is averaging 27 points and 12 rebounds on the season as she continues to find ways to up her production, and crossing the 1,000 point Mark was a momentous occasion. After the game, her Aces teammates gave her a water bath celebration in the locker room before Wilson delivered an incredibly emotional and heartfelt speech to the team. Wilson fought back tears while trying to explain how special this team is, saying they’ll never fully know what they mean to her on and off the court. Wilson explains that her teammates inspire her every day when she comes into the facility and makes sure they know how much she appreciates everything they do.

It’s a very cool moment for Wilson and the Aces and it’s great fans get that peek behind the curtain to see that bond between the star and her teammates, as they celebrate a major milestone in league history. It likely won’t be the last record Wilson sets this year, as she’s just three rebounds shy of the single season record (set this year by Angel Reese before her season ending injury).