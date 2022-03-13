The Minnesota Timberwolves continued their winning ways on Saturday night by traveling down to Miami and taking down the Heat, 113-104. They did it via a pretty balanced effort, with eight players scoring in double-digits and Jaylen Nowell coming off of the bench and giving the Timberwolves a team-high 16 points en route to a win over the leaders of the Eastern Conference.

Anthony Edwards, meanwhile, had a relatively quiet scoring night by his standards, as he went for 15 points on 4-for-10 shooting and a 3-for-8 clip from behind the three-point line. He still found a number of other ways to stuff the stat sheet, including eight rebounds, five assists, three steals, one block, and one attempted “airball” chant when the game was more or less decided that did not exactly catch on with the road fans.

Kyle Lowry hoisted up a three from way downtown with about 20 seconds left in the game and the Heat down by nine. It didn’t hit anything, and all Minnesota needed to do was inbound the ball and run out the clock. Before that happened, though, Edwards attempted to orchestrate a chant in American Airlines Arena.

ANT trying to get fans in Miami to chant airball after a Lowry airball (r @FARGOpoker) pic.twitter.com/aFb7kkuclu — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) March 13, 2022

It didn’t turn into a stadium-wide chant or anything, but it does sound like a few people went along with Edwards.