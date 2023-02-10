Three of the NBA’s most prominent players will not be able to play in the All-Star Game next week due to injuries. A pair of longtime All-Star staples, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry, won’t be able to go in Salt Lake City, while an up-and-coming star in Zion Williamson is likewise relegated to the sideline. Durant is dealing with an MCL sprain, Curry has a leg injury, and Williamson is recovering from an injury to his hamstring.

With this year’s All-Star voting featuring a number of players who unfortunately missed out on the game, there are more than enough deserving replacements for that trio. And on Friday afternoon, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, De’Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings, and Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors are all heading to Salt Lake City to participate in this year’s game.

Minnesota's Anthony Edwards, Toronto's Pascal Siakam and Sacramento's De'Aaron Fox are expected to be named the three All-Star reserve replacements for Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2023

Shortly after Wojnarowski’s report, the NBA confirmed that this trio will make up the game’s injury replacements.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam have been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as injury replacements for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/JEkb07WPYa — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 10, 2023

Because all three players were voted in as starters, the league went on to announce the trio of players who will slide into the starting lineup: Joel Embiid, Lauri Markkanen, and Ja Morant.

Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson will not play in the NBA All-Star Game due to injury. They will be replaced as starters by Joel Embiid, Lauri Markkanen and Ja Morant. More details ⬇️https://t.co/pIpy7Yt86X — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 10, 2023

This will mark the second time that Siakam is an All-Star, as he previously made it in 2020. Edwards and Fox, meanwhile, are going to participate in the game for the first time.