Anthony Edwards, De’Aaron Fox, And Pascal Siakam Are The Injury Replacements For The 2023 All-Star Game

Three of the NBA’s most prominent players will not be able to play in the All-Star Game next week due to injuries. A pair of longtime All-Star staples, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry, won’t be able to go in Salt Lake City, while an up-and-coming star in Zion Williamson is likewise relegated to the sideline. Durant is dealing with an MCL sprain, Curry has a leg injury, and Williamson is recovering from an injury to his hamstring.

With this year’s All-Star voting featuring a number of players who unfortunately missed out on the game, there are more than enough deserving replacements for that trio. And on Friday afternoon, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, De’Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings, and Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors are all heading to Salt Lake City to participate in this year’s game.

Shortly after Wojnarowski’s report, the NBA confirmed that this trio will make up the game’s injury replacements.

Because all three players were voted in as starters, the league went on to announce the trio of players who will slide into the starting lineup: Joel Embiid, Lauri Markkanen, and Ja Morant.

This will mark the second time that Siakam is an All-Star, as he previously made it in 2020. Edwards and Fox, meanwhile, are going to participate in the game for the first time.

