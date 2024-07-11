barack-obama-top
Everyone Made The Same ‘Key And Peele’ Joke After Barack Obama’s Handshakes With Team USA

USA Basketball is wrapping up its pre-Olympic training camp in Las Vegas. Once they’re done there, the team will head to Abu Dhabi and London for a few more exhibitions, and then, it’s off to Paris, where Team USA will try to win a gold medal for the fifth Olympics in a row.

Before they’re done in Vegas, the team has to play an exhibition against Canada, which are one of the teams with the best shot at knocking them off of their perch atop the sport — and it’s coming on what has been a difficult day for the team, as it was announced one member of the roster, Kawhi Leonard, would leave the squad and get replaced by Derrick White. Like many high-profile events in Las Vegas, there are some big names in attendance, which includes former President of the United States Barack Obama, a well-documented basketball fan who was able to get courtside seats for the game.

Obama got a little face-to-face time with the team and its coaching staff before the game, and a video hit the internet of him saying hello to everyone. You almost certainly know what is coming, but the clip led to seemingly everyone on Twitter making the same joke.

If you have never seen the Key and Peele sketch that is being referenced here, I have good news! You can, and should, watch that right here.

