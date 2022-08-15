Over the past few years, Bronny James, set to soon begin his senior year at Sierra Canyon, has seemingly made tremendous strides in his game. He’s developed well athletically, continues to grow as a shooter and has long impressed with defense and passing. This month, James, a top-40 recruit in the 2023 class, according to ESPN, is participating in the AXE Euro Tour as a member of California Basketball Club (CBC).

On Monday, James and CBC faced the U18 French National Select Team, when the 6’3″, 17-year-old James uncorked a filthy dunk late in the second quarter.

BRONNY JAMES THROWS IT DOWN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ikJ8ksPVSx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 15, 2022

The open-floor speed, the tight handle, the transition out of his in-and-out dribble and the elegant bounce to ascend for the dunk, whew. That’s quite the athletic showcase in a five-second span. Pops agreed, too, and took to Twitter to convey his excitement.

OH MY GOODNESS BRONNY!!!!! 😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 15, 2022

Watching LeBron embrace the gig of Basketball Dad in recent years has been entertaining.

Regardless of whether the NBA is involved, Bronny seems likely for a lengthy professional basketball career in the coming seasons. Last week, ESPN’s Paul Biancardi reported “there’s a strong feeling he will take the college route” and cited USC, UCLA, Oregon, Ohio State, and Michigan as the frontrunners. At worst, all field solid men’s basketball programs, so the options for Bronny look rather promising.

His dunk Monday is merely a small snapshot into his appeal as a player. Hopefully, we get to watch him for a long time to come and are treated to many more tweets from LeBron, the Basketball Dad.