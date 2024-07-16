gary trent top
Getty Image
DimeMag

The Bucks Signed Gary Trent Jr. To A 1-Year Deal

The Milwaukee Bucks haven’t been able to take any major swings this offseason after acquiring Damian Lillard in the run-up to the 2023-24 campaign. While they’ve done what they can on the margins — they added both Taurean Prince and Delon Wright on minimum deals — the team is in a tough spot as it looks to bounce back from a disappointing year by building around Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

On Tuesday afternoon, Milwaukee was able to make a savvy addition on the free agent market, as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN brought word that former Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. is on his way to the Bucks.

While the financial parameters of the deals have not been reported as of this writing, Trent is a sensible addition to the roster on a one-year deal, as he should bring high-level shooting on the offensive end of the floor. Additionally, he’s very good at forcing turnovers, and will presumably get the green light to jump passing lanes with Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez behind him.

As a member of the Raptors last season, Trent averaged 13.7 points and 1.1 steals per game while connecting on 39.3 percent of his field goal attempts from behind the three-point line.

