The Celtics Fought Off The Heat In Game 7 To Reach The NBA Finals

The Eastern Conference Finals has been an incredibly strange seven-game series in that most of the games weren’t competitive, and yet the Celtics and Heat both managed to pick up three wins to force a winner take all showdown in Miami on Sunday night.

Early on, it looked like we were headed for yet another blowout as the Celtics darted out to a big lead, thanks in large part to smothering defense sparking their offense in transition. Twice in the first quarter, Al Horford produced a turnover via a great closeout that led to a Jaylen Brown bucket on the other end as Miami struggled to meet the intensity of Boston early on.

Horford blocks the 3-pointer ❌

Jaylen Brown finishes on the break 🏀 WIN or GO HOME Game 7 on ESPN pic.twitter.com/rVbrXuYCyX — NBA (@NBA) May 30, 2022

Big Al with a BIG block to ignite the break! WIN or GO HOME Game 7 Live Now on ESPN pic.twitter.com/w9z76smrrN — NBA (@NBA) May 30, 2022

Brown capped off a strong opening quarter with a step-through runner that helped push the Celtics out to a 15-point advantage going into the second quarter, as Miami looked discombobulated on both ends.

Jaylen Brown splits the double and knocks down a runner to cap off an 8-0 @celtics run ☘ WIN or GO HOME Game 7 on ESPN pic.twitter.com/ywf1rPukXZ — NBA (@NBA) May 30, 2022

Boston would maintain that advantage for most of the second quarter, leading by 16 with just under five minutes to play before Jimmy Butler took over to pull the Heat back to within six, somehow, at the halftime break.

Jimmy Buckets is filling it up, he's up to a game-high 21 points in the first half of Game 7 🔥 WIN or GO HOME on ESPN pic.twitter.com/V0HQV1rMMa — NBA (@NBA) May 30, 2022

🔥 JIMMY BUCKETS IS ON FIRE 🔥 18 PTS (5/5 FGM) in Q2 WIN or GO HOME Game 7 ON ESPN pic.twitter.com/7Knmc2m9ib — NBA (@NBA) May 30, 2022

Butler finished the half with 24 points, as he and Bam Adebayo (11 first half points) were just about the only bright spots for Miami and kept the Heat within striking distance of Boston. The Celtics likewise got big first halves from their stars, as Brown had 15 and Jayson Tatum had 13 in the first 24 minutes, but the difference early was the contribution of the “others” as Marcus Smart and Derrick White combined for 17 to give the Celtics a needed lift from the backcourt. For Miami, their “others” had just 14 points on 3-of-17 shooting, and it was clear that for the Heat to close the gap completely in the second half that had to change.